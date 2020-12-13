Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 14, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 14, 2020.

A fresh start is what we all need, and when the day's astrology starts with a New Moon eclipse.

The New Moon eclipse takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this morning at 11:21 a.m. EST.

Sagittarius is about higher learning, education, cultural awareness, travel, and adventure.

Mutable zodiac signs: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, this New Moon are affected the most.

The New Moon starts a lunar phase.

We enter a unique cycle taking on the traits of Gemini and Sagittarius for the next two years.

The New Moon will conjunct the Sun in Sagittarius triggers awareness related to old thinking habits and limited mindset.

The New Moon with the Sun implies that this new beginning requires an egos check.

Sagittarius is mutable, so we all must be flexible to learn empathy, cultural awareness, and understanding for people of different faiths, cultures, and social statuses.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, December 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Take a chance on yourself.

What do you hope to accomplish? If you've got the energy to get something additional done, why not channel it toward your passion instead of wasting time watching other people do things online?

Take on a new adventure, and yeah, maybe you will act a bit impulsively. But, who cares? You're going for something you believe in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

What scares you? There's an old saying that if your dreams don't frighten you then they are too small?

Perhaps you have been innocently thinking that you can play it safe.

But your dreams aren't going to happen by themselves. It's the perfect time to initiate a project or a vision.

If you don't know where to start, do one thing that you *think* will head you in the right direction. You can always pivot down the road.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Kiss the past good-bye.

It's a new day, and you can do anything you want with it.

When one thing ends another begins.

There really is no such thing as death only abrupt or the slow turning of a page for a new chapter to begin.

You have this beautiful opportunity to make a new adventure and to change with the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Your life, your business, and your relationships are ready to grow.

You can build a relationship with someone from another country through a work-related contract.

You may see your industry change and things begin to flourish to overcome financial losses experienced during the pandemic.

You might see big opportunities manifest that you thought were impossible, and it can feel exciting for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Jot your ideas down! Don't wait for when you get home to put your thoughts on paper.

When you have a breakthrough or feeling that you have to try something, make a note or record your thoughts on your cell phone.

Those moments of mental clarity are priceless, and you don't want to miss them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are radiating positive energy.

Life is beautiful, and there are so many wonderful ways for you to explore its meaning. Listen to your favorite music.

Do something that gives your energy a boost and makes you feel beautiful inside and out.

You appear more energized and dynamic to others, and this can bring you romance and love!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Let go of expectations. It's not easy to let go of unmet expectations, but they do nothing for you.

Feeling unhappy that something you believed should happen did not. Life doesn't always work to plan.

But that doesn't mean you should stop being happy.

You don't need to wait for everything to be perfect. Keep moving forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Be yourself. There's nothing more beautiful than a person who is in touch with their feminine side.

You have a sweet ability to nurture others. You are naturally drawn to share your talents and gifts with people you meet each day.

The world needs more loving spirits like you. Don't be shy about sharing your love generously in both big and small ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You can pick back up where you left off on a resolution you failed to meet during 2020.

Start all over again, but this time with a new plan to get to your goal.

In fact, just being curious about how to make improvements can lead you to an adventure.

The new year is coming, and there are so many things to look forward to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Socialize!

It's good to meet people, even if it's just casually online.

You don't have to go out into crowded spaces.

Sometimes just sharing a meme or commenting in a group can start a social friendship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're trying to do too much. There are so many things left to do yet, and you may not be able to get to them all.

That's OK. With only so many hours in a day.

Rework your schedule so that your priorities are in order and you're able to get the most important work done by the end of the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Don't overthink.

Things feel cloudy and off-course, but your mental clarity is not far away. Pause.

Don't delegate your brain power to someone else. Do your own thinking.

Make decisions that feel right for you. Try not to live your life as a follower.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.