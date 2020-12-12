Love Horoscope For Monday, December 14, 2020

Love Horoscope For Monday, December 14, 2020
For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Monday, December 14.

Monday can be a tough day for love.

So practicing the virtues of kindness and compassion are to be practiced.

The Sun is in Sagittarius.

The New Moon will take place in Sagittarius, too.

Mercury is in Sagittarius, so the astrological energy is centralized in education,  higher learning, and adventure.

Venus begins to join in on the fun as she moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius in one more day.

Venus in Scorpio can be expressed in less seductive ways that aren't exactly authentic during its ingress period.

So watch out. Avoid overpromising or people who try to work on an imbalance of power in order to woo or get you to give up your heart.

Scroll down to find love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Aries

Love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of shared resources.

Taurus

Love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of marriage and partnerships.

Gemini

Love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of daily duties.

Cancer

Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of creativity and romance.

Leo

Love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of home and family.

Virgo

Love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of communication.

Libra

Love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of money and personal possessions.

Scorpio

Love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of identity.

Sagittarius

Love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of hidden enemies.

Capricorn

Love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of friendships.

Aquarius

Love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of social status and career.

Pisces

Love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends one more day in Scorpio your sector of higher learning.

