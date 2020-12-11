Daily Tarot Card Reading, December 12, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs with a prediction for December 12, 2020.
The day is filled with opportunity and no matter what zodiac sign you have, you can use it to your advantage.
Friday was made for self-reflection before starting something new.
The day's numerology involves the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.
The Leader has endless energy, drive, and a determination to succeed.
RELATED: Winter Solstice Traditions & Spiritual Inner Work
The Sun is in the zodiac sign of honest Sagittarius most of December, so our egos are set on being viewed as adventurous, smart, and unafraid to do the right thing.
The Moon will be in Scorpio until late evening, so we are ready for adventure but the truth is that there are fears that need to be addressed first.
The Moon in Scorpio is a solid reminder that we all have some self-reflecting to do.
With this holiday season rushing in, it's easy to get caught in the business of being busy.
Let yourself think about the lasting impact your choices make and whether or not the work you're doing (or are going to do) is essential to your goal for the day.
Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Moon
Hidden enemies lurk everywhere and it doesn't have to be bad people.
You might have time or resources in your life that you're mismanaging.
You may not be aware that there are certain areas you're not paying attention to that are causing you to lose money.
So, check where you've been neglecting certain areas of your life in order to find errors or things you thought were running smoothly, but need tweaking.
RELATED: How Do Aries Flirt?
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Cups
Tonight can be full of charm, romance, and wonderful beauty, but you have to plan for it.
Let yourself play around with some fresh ideas on what to do this weekend.
Perhaps you can take a stroll through a park, or if it's cold, through a mall.
Maybe attention a virtual museum tour or go out for a date with a person you enjoy spending time with.
RELATED: 5 Facts About Taurus You Should Know (But Don't), According To Astrology
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Lovers
It's time to choose between something you love and what you really don't want in your life but choose to do anyway.
You are in a sweet position to aim for harmony in your love life and your relationships.
Ask yourself where are your activities not aligning?
Who do you really prefer not to hang out with but don't leave because you're afraid to be alone? Think about how you spend your time. It's a limited resource, and it's wise not to squander it.
RELATED: How To Keep A Gemini Madly In Love, According To Astrology
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords
Loss and betrayal are so hard to deal with.
You may not even know what hit you. You may start to feel like you can't trust anyone.
You might even begin to put walls up and try to avoid letting your guards down ever again.
The thing is that is what loss wants to do to you. Even though it's hard and scary, believe that this is one moment in time where you will learn to be wiser, but not closed off forever.
RELATED: How To Tell If A Cancer Likes You, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
Love may feel far away but one day you'll find someone that you feel a spark with and wonder why it took so long to be together.
You may not even be looking, but that's often how true love comes into a person's life.
Article continues below
Trending on YourTango
You just make a friend or through common interests, get introduced to someone who turns your life around.
RELATED: Worst Matches For Venus In Leo Zodiac Signs, Per Astrology
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
There is a lot of wisdom in the old-school way things are done, and you might be fooled into believing that it is the only way.
That's not necessarily true. Time does change a person's approach to situations and what is needed.
What a person may need isn't a cookie-cutter approach to life, but spiritual wisdom that adjusts to their situation.
RELATED: 20 Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Virgo Zodiac Sign
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Justice
Sometimes the law of cause and effect does not work in the way that you think it will.
The truth is that there is always something going on in the background that you cannot see.
You may not be receiving the benefit of a particular situation not because you didn't do good, but that the universe isn't ready yet.
RELATED: Why Libras Are So Easy Going
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles
Something new may be happening at work and a job offer, promotion, raise or another benefit could be coming your way.
You may be manifesting what you asked for. Perhaps you are intentionally working toward building a better future for yourself.
A part of you could still be in fearful denial but things are looking up, so be patient, but prepared
RELATED: How Do Scorpios Flirt
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
Life is a balancing act. You may fall or stumble when you're learning to pay equal attention to your professional and love life.
There may be times when what is called balance looks off.
Still, defining what this means for you will need to be on your terms so that you feel good about what you do and when.
RELATED: 5 Best Crystals For Sagittarius
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Temperance
Be patient with yourself. Not everyone has the same mindset that you do.
You have been thinking this over for some time and that's why you're ready to go now. but other people need the consideration of time, too.
So try not to be rude and push your agenda. Instead, give space for them to come around and do what you want.
RELATED: What Is The Meaning Of Saturn & How The Ruler Of Capricorn Affects Your Zodiac Sign
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
You are learning something new each day. Even if you're not trying to master a skill, you're learning how to be better at life.
This is a development of your character and personality; so you don't want to miss out on being the best because you're against doing certain tasks over and over. Sometimes you just have to.
RELATED: The 10 Best And Worst Personality Traits Of Aquarius + Their Perfect Love Match
Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
You've taken on more than you really should handle.
Maybe at the time, you agreed to add on additional responsibility life wasn't so busy. It's not that you're lazy or unwilling to work hard.
Time is a limited resource. When there are only so many hours in a day, you have to make choices about what you will complete, and not everything will get your time and attention. Choose wisely.
RELATED: 11 Ways A Pisces Is The Coolest Friend You'll Ever Have
Before you go,
subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.