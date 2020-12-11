Daily Tarot Card Reading, December 12, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs with a prediction for December 12, 2020.

The day is filled with opportunity and no matter what zodiac sign you have, you can use it to your advantage.

Friday was made for self-reflection before starting something new.

The day's numerology involves the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

The Leader has endless energy, drive, and a determination to succeed.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of honest Sagittarius most of December, so our egos are set on being viewed as adventurous, smart, and unafraid to do the right thing.

The Moon will be in Scorpio until late evening, so we are ready for adventure but the truth is that there are fears that need to be addressed first.

The Moon in Scorpio is a solid reminder that we all have some self-reflecting to do.

With this holiday season rushing in, it's easy to get caught in the business of being busy.

Let yourself think about the lasting impact your choices make and whether or not the work you're doing (or are going to do) is essential to your goal for the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Hidden enemies lurk everywhere and it doesn't have to be bad people.

You might have time or resources in your life that you're mismanaging.

You may not be aware that there are certain areas you're not paying attention to that are causing you to lose money.

So, check where you've been neglecting certain areas of your life in order to find errors or things you thought were running smoothly, but need tweaking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Tonight can be full of charm, romance, and wonderful beauty, but you have to plan for it.

Let yourself play around with some fresh ideas on what to do this weekend.

Perhaps you can take a stroll through a park, or if it's cold, through a mall.

Maybe attention a virtual museum tour or go out for a date with a person you enjoy spending time with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It's time to choose between something you love and what you really don't want in your life but choose to do anyway.

You are in a sweet position to aim for harmony in your love life and your relationships.

Ask yourself where are your activities not aligning?

Who do you really prefer not to hang out with but don't leave because you're afraid to be alone? Think about how you spend your time. It's a limited resource, and it's wise not to squander it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Loss and betrayal are so hard to deal with.

You may not even know what hit you. You may start to feel like you can't trust anyone.

You might even begin to put walls up and try to avoid letting your guards down ever again.

The thing is that is what loss wants to do to you. Even though it's hard and scary, believe that this is one moment in time where you will learn to be wiser, but not closed off forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love may feel far away but one day you'll find someone that you feel a spark with and wonder why it took so long to be together.

You may not even be looking, but that's often how true love comes into a person's life.

Article continues below

You just make a friend or through common interests, get introduced to someone who turns your life around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

There is a lot of wisdom in the old-school way things are done, and you might be fooled into believing that it is the only way.

That's not necessarily true. Time does change a person's approach to situations and what is needed.

What a person may need isn't a cookie-cutter approach to life, but spiritual wisdom that adjusts to their situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Sometimes the law of cause and effect does not work in the way that you think it will.

The truth is that there is always something going on in the background that you cannot see.

You may not be receiving the benefit of a particular situation not because you didn't do good, but that the universe isn't ready yet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Something new may be happening at work and a job offer, promotion, raise or another benefit could be coming your way.

You may be manifesting what you asked for. Perhaps you are intentionally working toward building a better future for yourself.

A part of you could still be in fearful denial but things are looking up, so be patient, but prepared

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life is a balancing act. You may fall or stumble when you're learning to pay equal attention to your professional and love life.

There may be times when what is called balance looks off.

Still, defining what this means for you will need to be on your terms so that you feel good about what you do and when.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient with yourself. Not everyone has the same mindset that you do.

You have been thinking this over for some time and that's why you're ready to go now. but other people need the consideration of time, too.

So try not to be rude and push your agenda. Instead, give space for them to come around and do what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are learning something new each day. Even if you're not trying to master a skill, you're learning how to be better at life.

This is a development of your character and personality; so you don't want to miss out on being the best because you're against doing certain tasks over and over. Sometimes you just have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You've taken on more than you really should handle.

Maybe at the time, you agreed to add on additional responsibility life wasn't so busy. It's not that you're lazy or unwilling to work hard.

Time is a limited resource. When there are only so many hours in a day, you have to make choices about what you will complete, and not everything will get your time and attention. Choose wisely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.