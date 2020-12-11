Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 12, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, December 12.

Saturday's horoscope teaches us to see love as it was meant to be experienced.

The Sun is in Sagittarius until December 21, and we are open to learn and grow from any experience.

Venus spends three more days in Scorpio, and she will enter Sagittarius right after the New Moon lunar eclipse.

This is an intense time, to say the least, for all zodiac signs in love and relationships.

We are ready to let go of something that we've held dear.

Venus in Scorpio has taught lessons involving possession.

When Venus enters Sagittarius where Mercury and the Sun are located the astrological energy concentrates around honest, trust, and fearlessness.

The three-day window of time we are about to enjoy comes with an invitation for love.

We are invited to love without fear and to let go of preconceived notions.

On Saturday through the weekend, we can learn to let go of what we thought love was meant to be and embrace what it truly is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things in love feel intense, especially as it relates to what you need to share.

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources, where she will be for three more days.

And she communicates with both Saturn and Jupiter, making this area of your life grow but also feel restrictive.

However, this is a great time to conquer that learning curve that always makes you feel uncomfortable in love.

You can learn how to be a better partner by learning how to be better taking and not being so independent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The intensity continues to streamline into the area of love and commitment as Venus remains in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of partnership, where she will be for three more days.

Tests can manifest at this time. You may feel the intensity and want to define a relationship or put it under a title in order to manage it better.

You may come to realize a few myths about love that you believed and resolve them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel intensely driven to serve others while Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of work, and daily duties, where she will be for three more days.

This can be a time where you uncharacteristically try to control people in your life. You may find yourself in a position to make a powerful change for the better, but your ego could get involved.

Try not to allow pride to be the definer of what you say and do in your life. Be open to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus continues to transit your house of creativity and romance, where she will be for three more days. You could experience dreams about your lover or even your love life.

You may start to see what it is that you truly want. This can be hard for you if you're in a relationship now and unhappy.

You may wonder if your partner will ever change. With or without their participation, you can decide to make adjustments that work for you.

You can turn to friends to find fulfillment that's lacking from a significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When it comes to protectiveness, your family sector can be best, as Venus continues to transit Scorpio, your sector of the home.

Venus will be there for three more days, and you may take on additional responsibility out of a desire to please or to show someone that you love them.

You may be determined to work on yourself by letting go of expectations involving how people in your family should act or behave.

You may discover something extraordinary about your loved ones, despite their shortcoming, and it could motivate you to try and be a better person, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Words can be intense, but insightful while Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication, where she will be for three more days.

You may find out a secret that comes through an email, text message or even in passing conversation that you overhear while a loved one is on the phone.

You might learn that you had missed something but now you see it plainly.

What you learn could be painful to you, but also enlightening.

It will be better for you to have the information you need than to make choices out of ignorance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money and personal property, where she will be for three more days.

You may sustain a loss that you didn't expect or plan for.

A personal item that was sentimental could break or you may misplace a token that was given to you by a parent or lover from the past.

It's a good time to take extra caution when it comes to personal belongings.

Don't take jewelry or watches off in unusual places. Put things where they belong and in safe-keeping.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of identity and the self, where she will be for three more days.

This is a good time to consider your personal wants and needs.

It can be difficult for you to set a goal and not feel like you're a little bit under attack by other people.

You may feel better keeping your goal to yourself to avoid conflict.

You may sense when others are trying to get into your privacy and put up stronger barriers until you are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of karma and hidden things, where she will be for three more days.

This can be an intense time of healing or grudge-holding.

You may feel like you cannot forgive someone who hurt you in the past, but this can bring you more pain than you thought.

During this time, try to avoid thinking about taking revenge on others or being spiteful because you think another person doesn't deserve your kindness or trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friendships, where she will be for three more days.

You may decide to let someone back into your life that you pushed out for good reasons.

You might see that they have become sorry or did work that they promised to do but hadn't before.

It's a good time to exercise caution and not try to be overly assertive or intense.

The feelings of closeness could still be present, but pace yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career and social standing, where she will be for three more days.

When it come to love or dating, you will not want to treat people or to be treated like you're on a job interview.

Of course, you want to be with someone you're compatible with.

Knowing who a person is deep down inside is important to you, but it's hard to rush these things.

Ask good questions but pay attention beyond words. Look at how a person acts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is in the sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning, where she will be for three more days.

You may be learning what love is and how it grows.

You may find yourself in a position not only to gain knowledge about love but to share your experiences.

This is also a great time to study the spiritual side of love.

Read poetry about love or quotes written by philosophers who also explored love's mystery.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.