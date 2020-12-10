Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 11, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 11, 2020.

A fresh start is coming for all with a little help from astrology.

On Friday, it's good to embrace what we don't understand.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius until December 21, so each day needs to be approached as an adventure.

The Last Quarter Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Libra before entering Scorpio at 9 p.m. EST.

The Last Quarter Moon in astrology is about completing projects, getting things done looking ahead to the future.

The Moon will be opposite of Uranus in Taurus, which indicates that the future is uncertain right now because we are all under a season of change.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 11 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include Indian mystic Osho, American politician John Kerry, and actress Hailee Steinfeld.

You have big dreams.

You are an innovative visionary.

You can help others to see the possibilities within themselves and the world around them.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of relationships.

Take some time to evaluate what types of people you have allowed into your life.

Some of them are there for a purpose, but there could be a person who is not adding value in a way that you deserve.

This can be a time to set boundaries or to make changes that allow you healthy space.

It's a good time to stop making investments of time where you aren't treated in a way that you deserve.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of daily duties.

This is a good day to look at old patterns and start to establish new ones.

You have activities or choices that you do each day that are outdated and need change.

You may choose to buy an appliance or some tool that shortens the amount of time you need to take a task.

Perhaps you will delegate a chore and be done with it forever.

Look at your schedule critically, and see where and how you're managing your time. Aim to make sense.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of creativity and romance.

This is a great time for you to stop seeing things through rose-colored glasses and to take idealism and give it a hefty dose of reality.

You may be ready to do something fun and playful, in your relationship or with your hands involving crafts, interior decorating or design.

You might find that this is a great time to divert your attention away from relations and express your feelings by doing art.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of home and family.

This is a great time to take a moment and not rush to do everything.

You may feel like you're trying to do so much, but for a day take things at a slower pace.

Try not to do things just to do them. Instead, be intentional and find the right balance between what you need to do to keep the homefront running and the people you want to be around.

Aim to enjoy your family especially because they are important to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of commitment.

You may reach a critical point in a project or a relationship where you feel like taking things to a next level or not doing it at all.

You may feel that you are ready to jump ship and abandon a project.

You may wonder if it's worth the effort and start to weigh pros and cons of completing it.

Be clear and keep some sort of list to guide your decision-making during this process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of money and personal possessions.

A budget could come in handy for you during this time. You may be on the fence about what you need and how to use your income best.

Take a look at what you have bought and what has brought you the most pleasure.

Perhaps you can continue to invest wisely when making purchases that build your lifestyle without breaking your pocketbook with a plan in place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of identity.

It's a great time to make important physical changes. You may feel critical about your appearance lately and want to make changes quickly.

However, it's best to pace yourself and not try to do everything all at once.

This is a good time for looking at new hairstyles. You might get rid of outdated clothing.

You may opt to start a new style or go minimalistic with your style.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of the past and karma.

This is a great time for self-exploration and spiritual growth.

If you are restless or curious about areas of your life, pull out your tarot cards or watch videos about astrology to study your natal chart.

Read articles written about subjects that you're interested in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of friendships.

It's a good time to be more intentional about the people you spend time with and to measure the value that they have in your life.

Spending time with a friend can be an enjoyable thing for you, but beyond that, the exchange of energy can give you fresh ideas or motivate you to do something you've needed to do but procrastinated on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of career, and social status.

It's a great day for applying to new jobs or putting in more effort at work.

Work on your social media accounts that are used for professional reasons.

Update your LinkedIn, go through your Twitter, and delete what doesn't reflect the best of you.

Consider first impressions and try to build positive experiences with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of higher learning.

This is a great time for you to check out new books on business or topics that you enjoy studying.

If you've signed up for a time-sensitive course, try to complete it.

If you have CEUs that you need to earn for your job, check out the dates for courses online. Aim to learn one new thing this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Last Quarter Moon takes place in Libra, your sector of shared resources.

People help others all of the time, and you may find that your friendships are a source of help when you need it.

If you've needed something, don't be afraid to ask if someone you know has a spare one to share or to give away.

