Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 11, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs with a prediction for December 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius until December 21.

The Moon is in the sign of Scorpio which relates to the Death tarot card.

Death means change, and it's time to prepare for a new focus, according to astrology.

It's a magical time for all zodiac signs as we are in the 3-day window for the New Moon eclipse.

The New Moon is a time for intention setting to achieve your goals, so why not start now?

This New Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which continues the theme of our current solar season.

Sagittarius relates to the Temperance tarot card, so if you want, draw this tarot card.

You can do a New Moon ritual three days before and three days after the eclipse that will take place on December 14-15.

Write down the words that relate to its image and think about what adventure you want to have in your own life.

Use your tarot cards, your zodiac sign's natal chart, crystals or just a sheet of paper to prepare for what is to come over the next 6 months.

Write down your plans and imagine them.

It's a wonderful time to really believe that your actions can manifest your dreams in life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, December 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Money is not a limited resource; time is. But you may be seeing revenue in a way that feels limited.

It's time for you to view things as a form of abundance.

Instead of seeing what it is that you lack, see what you have and how to use it better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You may experience pangs of regret or remorse for things that you wish to change.

Honor your feelings, but don't let this dark time lead you to a pessimistic mindset.

See failures and disappointments as opportunities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are juggling a lot of things at the same time, but when you don't manage your energy effectively it can feel like you're going nowhere fast.

You may want to take a new approach to how you're working right now.

If you want to grow and expand, you will need to work smarter instead of harder.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Common sense may evade people and you may feel like calling someone out on their ignorance.

However, try not to be judgmental about a person's learning curve.

Everything happens in its time and change is something that you cannot rush.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are looking for things in life to be fair, but that's not how things work.

You can choose to act just when dealing with others. You can live according to your own understanding of kindness.

Note how goodness is exchanged in human relationships, especially those that affect you personally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You want to live an honest life. You may have to justify hiding things from someone that you love at the same time.

The timing could be wrong to unveil the truth. Perhaps it's better to wait.

Think through what it is you have to say, not just on your time, but how the overall picture would look when you share what's on your mind.

Mental clarity, intellectual power, authority, truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are learning to do something and when the tasks are repetitive it can feel boring.

You are mastering the skills you need to lead in this area. You may have to develop patience through this process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Conflicts are tough to navigate, especially when you feel like you're a referee between friends or coworkers.

You may not even be in the middle of the battle but the sense of defeat is real for you.

Try not to carry problems that aren't yours when this happens. Learn to let go and give yourself a safe distance.

Conflict, disagreements, competition, defeat, winning at all costs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

A big change is taking place and you are learning to let go and give room for growth.

You may be going from one way of doing things to a new way.

This demonstrates your readiness level.

You are willing to do more and to be positive about your contribution to work or your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Take time to meditate and to evaluate the big picture.

You may be putting time and energy into the wrong things and only will see if when you measure the benefit.

If you're paying more than the pleasure you receive, it may be time for a change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Hierophant

You don't have to do things the way that they have always been done.

In fact, not doing so is wisdom. Your beliefs can change based on your experiences.

The world may not always have the answers you seek, but your heart does.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have been patient and learning to wait in life.

You've cultivated new skills and a deeper understanding of what you are doing.

Your intuition will follow, and your ability to overcome trials will also strengthen.

