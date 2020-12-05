Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 6, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology with a prediction for December 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is associated with the Temperance tarot card, which is our advice card during this solar season.

The Temperance tarot card is about thinking, planning, and sometimes being excessive with worry about what we can't control.

The Moon enters Virgo on Sunday, which makes The Hermit tarot are card for the day.

The Hermit reminds us to be introspective and alert.

We are to consider our inner wisdom, and without putting our wants and needs before the truth, enlighten others as we walk our own path.

We are managing our emotions and thoughts with the support of numerology.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4, The Manager.

Famous 4s include Elton John and Bill Gates.

It's important to be mindful of our actions and to manage our time effectively. When we do that, we are able to use our talents and skills in ways that others need.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, December 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Read the room. Make sure that you are being the best leader you can be.

When you aim for success, what type of person do you become? Are you stepping on someone else's toes without realizing it?

Take a moment to see yourself and how you are acting during this process. Perhaps you can build yourself up without doing harm to others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Starting over again can be tough because you carry the mistakes of the past with you. You might want to let the negative feelings go. They can impact you even without you realizing it. Try to remember that this is a new situation. You have wisdom you didn't have before. You aren't learning, you're growing. Things are looking up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

People can tell when there's ingenuity coming through, even if you don't see it in yourself. Now that you have become aware of your own flaws, own them. Ask for an apology, and take responsibility for what you may have done. You want people on your team to feel good about your role. Showing that you can call yourself out without making things awkward will win them over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Are you skipping a step? Being intuitive and using your instincts as a guide is good, but certain situations must make logical sense. If you can't see or explain how things will come together or if you are bending over backwards to try and make this work, there's something wrong. Trust your instincts, of course. But remember that there are more ways for things to work, and this may not be the best one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Article continues below

You're spending too much time alone and you need to get some quality time in with the right people. You might be comfortable with social distancing but it's coming at a cost right now. You need to keep yourself in the know. You want to connect with people so that you can stay in tune with the world. Don't disconnect for too much longer. Schedule a time to chat with a friend for fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King Of Swords

Not everyone's opinion of you will matter. It's really not your business what someone thinks about you. If their actions affect you then you can respond to manage the problem. But if you're dealing with opinion and no facts back it up, you're fighting a losing battle. No one can be in control of other people. It's hard enough to be in control of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Prayer does not always get answered because the timing is wrong or the situation is not right for you. You may never know why, and this is a hard truth to accept. You have to just have to accept that this is what the Universe has decided. It's time for you to focus on other things and move in a new direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Nothing will feel better than a nap. You have been going and going for too long, and now your mind is saying it has had enough. It needs a break to file away all that you've filled it with. You may not be productive because you've been overly so. It's time to pause and let your body catch up with all that you've done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Change is such a positive thing. Like nature, change means rebirth, renewal, and a new way of looking at life. You may be afraid of change, but you already know you are overdue for something else. Tell the Universe that you're ready for whatever comes your way, even if it's foreign to you right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Nothing needs to change. Things are going well and you may be thinking that the situation is less than perfect because you're so used to the rug being pulled out from under your feet. Relax. Let this moment ride itself out. You did a good job preparing. So, let the process speak for itself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's time to get serious about your work. Gone are the days when you can just go with the flow. You need to be intentional now. The competition is fierce, and if you continue to take a laid-back approach you may fall behind. You don't have to let that happen. You can be diligent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You don't need a hero, you are the one who will save your day. Honor your inner courage and strength. You may not feel too strong right now, but you are. You have to stretch yourself beyond your self-belief, and this can be hard to do. But, challenges in life can give you the gift of awareness. You are about to learn that you are enough.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.