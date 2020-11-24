Love Horoscope For Wednesday, November 25, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, November 25.

Life is making it hard not to change with the current astrology, as with all things related to 2020, we learn to embrace the unknown.

We are days into a new solar transit with the Sun is in Sagittarius, and this kicks up our wanderlust and desire for adventure.

But, love isn't meant to be distant, is it? We want intimacy and trust that allow our hearts to grow.

Venus is in Scorpio, and boy has she been in a struggle.

Yesterday she was challenged by Chiron, the Wounded Healer bringing up painful situations from the past.

And on Wednesday, Venus opposes Uranus, the planet of chaos in Taurus asking her to stop sticking to what it is that she knows.

While it can be really hard to let go of what we think we needed in our romantic lives, sometimes this is what will grow us the most.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of passion and shared resources. It's a good day to look at your overall views on love and how materialism come together because they may change.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of personal property and money. A conflict or something about your life can create a paradigm shift in your thinking and give you a reason to approach this area of your life in a new way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of relationships, and commitment. It's a good day to let go of toxic bonds that seem to hold you back, especially if a person or situation carries negative views about your life choices.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of self. You may find yourself at odds with an area of your life. Embrace conflict as a pathway toward self-exploration.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties and pets. It's a good day to create a new routine that gives you a sense of joy and happiness. If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, maybe now is a good time to act on that impulse.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of karma. A sudden shift in your life can cause you to see why things happened a certain way. This can open the door to amazing healing for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of romance. It's a good day to try something new and different that makes you feel alive and happy.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of friendships. You may encounter a dynamic that you did not expect with a friend and it can open your mind to things you had not considered before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of home and family. It's a good day to plan for the upcoming holidays and think about new routines you'd love to start with the people you love.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of social status. You may find yourself meeting new and unique people. This is a great time to accept an introduction to a person that you may have not met on your own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of communication. It's a good day to open up and take a risk by sharing more transparently. You might even share things about yourself that you felt uncomfortable about in the past.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of higher learning. Try learning something new and unique. Explore astrology, philosophy or read up on articles related to psychology and the mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of money and personal possessions. It's a good day to splurge and buy something that you've been wanting for a long time. You may want to purchase your holiday tree this week during this energy.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of shared resources. As for what you want or need. See relationships as being reciprocal. Perhaps you'll be willing to be less self-sufficient and more interdependent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of self and identity. It's a good day to make a big change to your appearance or finally make a decision on a whole new look.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of commitment. You may find that your opinion about relationships and how they ought to be changed in some way. If a relationship has been struggling, you could come to terms with the loss and decide to end or confront the problem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of karma, and hidden things. It's a good day to investigate your feelings about a personal matter or to go through old photos and love letters and reminisce about the past.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of daily routine. You may feel pressed for time to do things that involve leisurely activities, but it's still important for you to make the effort.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of friendships, and your network. It's a good day to reach out to old friends and make a new connection. You might decide to let go of relationships that you've outgrown but not completely.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of romance. This is a great time to do something spontaneous and unexpected for yourself or a person whom you want to know better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of career, and social status. It's a good day to open up a dating profile if you're single or delete one if you've finally made a commitment to someone new.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of home and family. It's a wonderful time to try and make your home a place that you want it to be. You might end a pattern of dysfunction by taking one small action that comes with great long-term results.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in Scorpio, your sector of learning, and your personal philosophy. It's a good day to reevaluate your thoughts and opinions about archaic ways of thinking and start looking at life through a more spiritual lens.

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, your sector of communication. You may speak your mind boldly, or perhaps, you could come across information you needed but in an unlikely way.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.