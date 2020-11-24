Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 25, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 25, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius until December 21.

Sagittarius season is about learning, education, personal philosophy, and long-distance travel.

You may long to try new things and desire adventure.

It's a great time to try new foods, learn about the world, and embrace the uniqueness of others.

The Moon will spend the day in Aries, and it will connect with Mars direct.

Mars rules Aries and will be here until January 6, 2021.

Anticipate changes that are impulsive in nature. Action speaks louder than words on Wednesday.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 25 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include world leader Fidel Castro, drummer Michael Lee, and novelist Upton Sinclair.

You are comfortable in your own skin. You hold strong opinions and often prefer to be by yourself.

You communicate your ideas best in writing or in other forms of communication beyond the spoken word.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Aries, your sector of individuality and identity.

This is a great time to do something for yourself.

Schedule a workout or a zoom call with a friend.

If you have to change plans so that your schedule feels less chaotic, then be forthcoming and just say so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of karma.

You may be anxious to resolve a problem that you've repressed for too long.

It's a good day for swift forgiveness. Change your mind if you have to in order to move on to a new chapter of your life.

It's a good day to think outside of the box and go beyond what is traditionally acceptable for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of friendship.

You may make a quick friendship with someone.

Try not to underestimate the power of a sudden connection.

You could meet a kindred or a person whom you feel like you've known for an eternity, but just me this month or even today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of career. Things can change on a dime.

You may have a sudden interest in a particular area of your work.

You might decide that you don't want to be where you are any longer.

You may come into some interesting information about a job opening or opportunity that could become something worthwhile pursuing. Take note.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of learning.

It's a good day to tackle short tasks and get them done quickly.

You have a sharp wit and a quick mind at this time.

You might also be intolerant of long-winded lectures and things that require more effort than you think they deserve.

Try to remain focused when working on important tasks.

Your drive and determination are powerful all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of shared resources.

Try to avoid multitasking or moving so quickly that you become absentminded.

You may be prone to losing objects or overpromising.

Be aware that things stated in passing may not be certain, so don't let something that you aren't sure will work out become the foundation of important decisions.

You will want to be careful not to spend money that you don't have right now but are waiting for it to come in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of relationships.

You may feel a pull in a new direction, and perhaps there will be a strong sense of motivation triggered by a person you meet.

You might feel competitive and challenged personally, which can give you the drive you needed to finish a project or make a significant change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of daily duties. You may find yourself easily bored with the mundane tasks of life.

You might want to use your time accordingly so that you are focused on quick results that don't demand a lot of time or commitment.

If you have the luxury, try to avoid projects that require significant amounts of time and energy.

Do what comes naturally to you over the next few days.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of creativity.

This is a great time for inventing new things or coming up with quick ideas that sound exciting.

While things that you think about right now sound good short term, it will be hard to tell what has roots and what is more an entertaining thought but not meant to go much further in the long run.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of home and family.

There can be tension between family members all day especially when it relates to who will take time for what and when.

The idea of being responsible for others can raise conflict.

You may not be able to convince people to see your point of view and this can cause you to feel angry and disappointed inside.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of communication.

You might prefer short and sweet communication with friends and colleagues throughout the day.

Try to keep your own sentences direct and to the point. It's a good day for brevity and remaining on task.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Aries, your sector of money. Be careful to avoid impulse spending.

You have may desire to get things quickly and not pay attention to the cost.

You may choose experiential purchases over practical ones.

Be careful not to buy things that you think are nice to have but aren't 100 percent what you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.