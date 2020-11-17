Love Horoscope For Wednesday, November 18, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, November 18.

We want real love, and Venus has been under pressure to perform. With Pluto pressing change against Venus's balanced nature while in Libra, things in the relationship department can feel temperamental.

On Wednesday, Venus gets challenged by Saturn, the planet of structure who is joined by Pluto, the planet of change. And yes, Jupiter, the planet of growth is involved with these astrological dynamics too.

It can feel as though you want your love life to grow, but there are things left to do, obstacles to overcome, and rebuilding to be had.

These are trying times for us all but it won't last forever.

Venus will catch a break soon as she prepares to enter Scorpio on November 21, and she will be invisible when conjunct with the Sun.

So, if it feels like love is out of reach, whether or not you are in a coupled partnership or not, it's because for many reasons right now things are hard to see.

However, it's ideal to focus on other things that need to be done.

Work, rethinking your life, and making plans for your future.

So, once Venus is distant from the Sun, you can have a fresh outlook on what you want from your relationships and what you are willing to give.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of partnerships, and although the potential for a relationship maybe there, all signals are not saying it's time to grow.

Venus is in a hard aspect with Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter, so there are things that need to be worked out right now and it could test your patience.

This is not for nothing. Venus is working with the Sun bringing important changes into view that make love more viable for you in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of how you do things each day. You may feel inhibited or less desiring of getting things accomplished.

You may feel like your partner is getting in the way due to Venus being challenged by Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter all day.

However, remember that relationships often require flexibility among partners.

So, do your best to remain to understand your significant other or a romantic interest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of romance.

But you may not be able to do what you'd like or see things work in a way that you want.

There are forces at work that restrict love's expression; Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter seem to be conflicted on which direction love should take.

However, focusing on the small things in life that you can do well and together can make the difficulties of the day more bearable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of family.

There may be delays or hardships to see long-distance family members or friends who feel like family this week.

Saturn and Pluto hold Venus's expression back until certain changes are completed that you may not understand.

However, this can be a true test of your love as a family. Being understanding can go a long way at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of communication.

Some messages are best left unsaid, unread, and ignored.

You may be conflicted about how to handle the way that you interact with someone.

Perhaps a person you care about is acting withdrawn or holding back.

It may be wise to observe, listen, and learn before letting your judgment out before you've evaluated it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of sensuality. The time may not be perfect for you to express the way that you truly feel.

You may be searching for a new means of interacting with your partner, but there are many obstacles yet to navigate so the timing is just not right.

However, with the Sun working with Venus this is a great time to talk things out and try to see eye-to-eye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of how you feel about yourself.

You may be adjusting to a new point of view or seeing yourself in a different light.

This can be a time when you feel stripped of your prior assumptions about love and the way that you express it.

The Sun in Scorpio encourages you to invest in yourself.

Buy yourself something new and treat yourself to an item that you'd love to have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may not see everything that's going on in your love life.

There can be situations, concerns or doubts that your partner or you have that are just starting to become apparent to you.

However, paying closer attention to your emotions can be revealing.

Listen to your heart. Tune in to your inner child and don't be afraid to spend some time with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of friendships.

You may experience a feeling of loneliness even when in a room with others.

You may not want or understand why you feel isolated, but perhaps your soul is trying to help you understand yourself better.

There can be some healing that you. are about to experience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of social status and public reputation.

Compliments that you would love to hear may be far and few between, but this doesn't mean people don't admire or respect your presence in their life.

The challenge comes from Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter in your zodiac sign. This has been a challenging two years for you but you've also learned resilience.

This can be admirable but difficult for others to know what to say at times. Take things in stride but do let your partner know that words matter to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of personal philosophies.

You may feel like you have to withhold your opinions from others.

You are learning to let others share first and to give them a chance to reveal their thoughts about difficult topics. Instead of putting yourself out in the open first, you may find it useful to practice restraint.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus remains in Libra, your solar house of taboo and shared resources.

Uncomfortable topics may come into conversations for you.

You may find it difficult to connect with a partner who isn't on the same page as you emotionally and intellectually.

This can be a frightening experience, and it can require you to love with lots of grace.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.