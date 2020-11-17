Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 18, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 18, 2020.

The Sun is in Scorpio, and the Moon will be in Capricorn.

Today's horoscope encourages all zodiac signs to focus on goal-setting.

The Moon in Capricorn brings attention to work that brings with it a level of prestige.

We are driven to accomplish a goal and (hopefully) most of us feel energized on Wednesday.

The Moon will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus, which can make it possible to change direction on projects that aren't going well.

We find it complicated to avoid conflict at times but remain optimistic.

There's supportive astrological energy to talk things through.

The Moon works nicely with Mercury in Scorpio, which can bring a boost of clarity to conversations.

Dreams can become more real as well as the Moon speaks positively with Neptune in Pisces, too.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday actor Owen Wilson and journalist Megyn Kelly.

If November 18 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

You are strong and determined.

You excel at nearly everything that you put your mind to do, but you pick and choose your projects with care.

You aren't interested in dabbling.

Once you find something you enjoy, you like to learn it until you've attained mastery.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of career. It's a great day to pursue a new job, send out resumes, update cover letters, or see whether or not your company is offering promotions that you are eligible for.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of shared resources. If you're in the market for a loan, it's a good day to call a banking center to inquire. If you just need a friend to help you out with something. reach out and see who might be available this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of learning. It's a great day to put out school applications, to speak with academic advisors or to sign up for a class that you've been wanting to take.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of commitments. You may be ready to make a decision to enroll in school or if you need to change a schedule, do so early as it's time to make adjustments to your itinerary.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of shared resources. It's a good day to check out what resources are available to you. You may also be ready to barter and trade services with a friend.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of daily duties. Get some of your short term chores done today and be sure to communicate with others who have entrusted you with certain tasks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of commitments. It's a good day to review what you've promised time and resources to and to see if they are being put into good use.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of romance. Find your tribe based on common interests.

Talk about the things you love and why. You might find people who would love to do things that you want to do, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of pets. It's a great day to adopt an animal from a rescue or to give special attention to a beloved pet.

You can buy them a special treat or take a pet out for a long walk or cuddle on the couch after a long day.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of home and family. It's a wonderful day for board games or staying close to home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of creativity.

Dream and do things that are artful. Make a vision board for 2021. Save a few quotes that you want to meditate on for good measure.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of short-term travel.

If you have plans to go visit someone, be sure to check what changes have been made over the last few days due to covid so you can plan accordingly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of authority figures.

It's a good day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a boss or to have a business meeting that is tense but productive.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of personal property.

Enjoy something that gives you pleasure and relaxes you at home. Listen to the radio. Watch a show or entertain yourself with a hobby that brings you joy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of communication.

Speak your mind clearly and concisely. You may be prone to texting more than usual.

If it's been a while since you've received a text from a friend, you may hear from someone who you've had on your mind, soon.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of identity. Be confident in yourself in the event that an unexpected visitor challenges your faith.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of money.

It's a good day to work overtime if you have the opportunity or to pick up shifts on a job that you don't ordinarily do.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of karma.

If you have been waiting on someone to repay you a debt that they owe to you, the revenue may be coming in soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of self. It's a good day to take an updated professional photo.

You may also want to tend to any grooming that you may not have kept up with over the last few months due to the pandemic. However, it's time to be more proactive.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of friends. If you can't pay someone to do your pics professionally see if a friend can help you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of hidden things.

Something you are looking for can be revealed to you. You may need to make a difficult decision based on what you find out today.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of social status.

You may listen to other people more than is healthy. Try not to let the group-think impact your choices.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon remains in Capricorn activating your solar house of friendships. It's a good day to network, make plans with friends or keep in touch with people that you enjoy chatting with.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Scorpio, your sector of personal philosophies.

Even if you are open to debate with others, you may still want to avoid talking about politics or subjects that are stressful or overly sensitive today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.