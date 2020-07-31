The Major Astrology Aspects & Planetary Transits For August 2020 That Affect Your Love Life

Even a small step is movement in the right direction.

While we began July 2020 with 6 planets in retrograde, in the midst of eclipse season, and a feeling that anything was possible, August begins with the intent for us to change.

But what astrology aspects can we expect in August 2020?

With a variety of the major aspects in astrology (conjunction, sextile, square, trine and opposition), this is more than the contemplative reflection we’ve been asked to do this year.

Instead, our August horoscope is making us take steps to manifest the seeds we planted during the first half of the year. This means that for many of us, this month will be a turning point in our lives.

From August 1st to August 30th, we will see transits involving the planets Mercury, Pluto, Uranus, Sun, Mars, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Neptune, while zodiac signs like Capricorn, Cancer, Taurus, Aries, Leo, Pisces and Virgo will also be involved with these movements.

Mercury in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn: August 1st

Mercury is the planet of communicationm and Pluto governs secrets, alchemy and all that which is hidden below the surface. Together in an opposition — which literally means they are on opposite spectrums in astrology — means there is a conflict.

With Cancer and Capricorn, the sign of the father and mother, respectively, it doesn’t take much guessing that there will be some information around this time which sets the tone for what’s to come. Expect communication or conversations about secrets or truth involving the home, family, stability or the existing structures that we’ve created in our lives.

While perhaps not completely pleasant or easy, think of this as the necessary "ripping off of the band aid": we just have to do it quick, instead of trying to make it easier by going slowly.

Sun in Leo square Uranus in Taurus: August 2nd

A square in astrology is when two planets are within 90 degrees of one another, which creates that point of action where something has to change. And, in this case, it will be a part of our external or physical lives.

Sun represents our ego or external self, while Uranus is the planet of sudden and unexpected change.

This means that following the transit on August 1st, we will be pointed in the direction where all this is heading.

Mercury in Cancer opposite Saturn in Capricorn: August 3rd

Saturn is the planet known for being the father of the zodiac, the lord of time and karma, and the one responsible for us instilling and upholding boundaries. In Capricorn (and retrograde), he’s all about making amends so we can live a life better aligned to our truth.

Again, there is an opposition, with both planets being positioned across from one another, creating a moment of forced change, in many ways. However, Mercury, the planet that rules communication, will still be in Cancer.

Those themes of family, home, intimate relationships and self-love will be coming up for review, so even if what we’re going through isn’t easy, we will still be able to say exactly what we need to.

Mars in Aries square Jupiter in Capricorn: August 4th

Since a square in astrology creates a climactic moment we’ve been building to for some time, in this case, it’s between Mars — which represents action, ambition, and passionate masculine — with Jupiter — representing future, abundance, healing, growth and miracles.

For many, we’re ready to take that step from wounding into healing, from unworthiness into worthiness, and from lack into abundance. While it will affect everyone, those with a stronger masculine presence will be more so, especially given that Mars is currently in his home sign of Aries until January.

Mars's placement is making sure that these next few months, we act.

Mercury in Leo square Uranus in Taurus: August 10th

Again, we see the pinnacle square moment occurring, this time between Mercury, who’s now shifted into Leo, and Uranus — the planet of sudden change — in Taurus. So, any changes we experience will lead to great stability.

Mercury in Leo is a little less emotional than Mercury in Cancer, but he’s still about expressing his heart, standing up for what matters most, and not being afraid to take a risk in order to enjoy that big reward.

We will feel bolder to have more important conversations around the middle of the month, and to take a chance on something important to us.

Mars in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn: August 13th

Beside the active square we’re once again seeing activated, we’re also seeing Mars in Aries team up together with Pluto in Capricorn.

Mark this day, as it’s one you’re going to want to be watchful of losing your temper. Secrets are coming out, truths will no longer stay buried, and we’ve had enough of living the life of everyone else; now, it’s our turn.

Things happen as they are meant to, and sometimes fireworks and drama are necessary; however, on August 13th, be wary of the balance of getting our point across to purposely hurting the feelings of another.

On the other side of that, don’t be afraid to speak your truth just because it might hurt the feelings of others.

Sun in Leo trine Mars in Aries: August 16th

A trine is when planets are within 120 degrees of one another, creating a natural flow of harmony and positive outcomes for all involved.

In this case, we have the Sun, representing our external self, wanting to follow our heart and blaze our own path (Leo), with Mars lighting up our sense of ambition, motivation, desire, and ability to take decisive action in our lives.

Together, this comes down to having the courage to create our own life, without worrying what anyone else might say.

Mercury in Leo trine Mars in Aries & Sun in Leo conjunct Mercury in Leo: August 17th

With these two aspects on August 17th, both involving Mercury in Leo, it means we’re going to have to stick up, explain, or even be asked to defend choices we’ve made or are about to.

But remember: you don’t actually have to defend yourself. Your choices are yours. Your life is yours. And, honestly, if someone doesn’t like that, it’s theirs to carry, not yours.

We’re still feeling pretty determined thanks to Mars in Aries, but with the positive aspects of both the trine and conjunction (two planets that are within just a few degrees of each other), it means the outcome will be beneficial — we just have to stick to the truth our hearts are telling us.

Venus in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus: August 18th

This day in astrology is about love. Likely changes in love, but definitely another day to mark in your calendar.

A sextile is when two planets are within about 60 degrees of one another, creating a positive point of action that is also a part of past karma or ties into us clearing some of those ties holding us back.

Venus in Cancer isn’t looking for a hot date, but a home, a family, and that forever love; Uranus is trying to push us towards changes that, while scary, also bring greater stability and growth into our lives.

This transit is about trusting what comes up, even if it’s unexpected.

Mars in Aries square Saturn in Capricorn: August 24th

August 24th could be a more difficult day with this transit. We have the opportunistic square, but it’s between passionate Mars and strict Saturn.

We could be reminded that there’s a right and a wrong way to go about something, and that part of Saturn’s retrograde right now is about making sure we’re fixing where we had gotten off track. We might be asked to make amends or find a new solution for an old problem.

It’s definitely not the day to get into any arguments, but instead, lean on the truth for support, trusting that is all any of us need.

Mercury in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus & Venus in Cancer opposite Jupiter in Capricorn: August 25th

A trine and opposition together is a bit of "both worlds," in terms of energy.

The trine is there letting us know it’s safe to talk about the details of the changes we’re making in our lives (Mercury and Uranus), while Venus and Jupiter want us to make sure we don’t take the easy way out and ignore the signs the universe has been sending.

Venus and Jupiter are creating a point, telling us that the relationship we choose ultimately decides the life that we live. And while we all have a choice, not all choices are equal.

This is the day to start talking about those changes and possibilities, knowing that not talking about them won’t make anything go away.

Venus in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces: August 27th

Here is our reminder that love is always worth it. For many of us, it may feel like we’ve had to walk through fire to get to this point, but we will be reminded that it’s worth it.

A trine is nothing but a positive vibe for us all, and this time it’s between the planet of love, currently in Cancer, concerned with committed relationships and home life; it's combined with Neptune in Pisces, the ultimate unconditional, spiritual love we sometimes think is too good to be true.

But it’s not, and today is our reminder of that. This is why you took the hard way, because only the difficult path leads to amazing destinations.

Mercury in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn: August 29th

We’re being supported here once again by the beneficial trine, this time between Mercury, now in Virgo. He’s wanting to discuss plans, details, and the path forward, combined with Jupiter in Capricorn helping us heal and create the way for that miracle to occur.

If it feels like you’ve turned a corner in your life, that’s because you have. We're wrapping up some major lessons and life phases for most this year, and this month is one that really helped us take those dreams and turn them into actions.

Make sure that in all your plans for your future, you also take time to realize that you finally made it. Your past is now behind you!

Venus in Cancer opposite Pluto in Capricorn & Mercury in Virgo opposite Neptune in Pisces: August 30th

This day involves two oppositions intersecting in the skies, and creating a point where love, transformation, communication and spirituality all come together.

This isn’t to create issues for us to deal with, but to marvel at the space that’s created when we allow love to be easy; when we let ourselves speak our truth unapologetically and when we realize that making plans is simply saying, “Yes! I deserve that” to the universe.

Today, make time to simply breathe. Have any lingering conversations that need to occur for this next chapter to begin.

Most of all, congratulate yourself — you’ve made it to the next level of your life (and love). How does it feel?

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.