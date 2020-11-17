Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 18, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 18, 2020.

The Sun is in intense Scorpio for three more days. The Moon is in Capricorn all day this Wednesday.

We are hard at work. We want to make things happen, but the approach must include love and consideration according to numerology.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

Mother Teresa is a great example of 6's energy.

She demonstrates how we can accomplish great things when we demonstrate unconditional love.

In tarot, the number 6 is associated with The Lovers card of the Major Arcana.

This card is about self-exploration and decision-making brought to a head when a heart is divided.

If the day's astrology is correct, we may find ourselves polarized in the name of work, but there's a human side to what we do, and that is called life purpose.

While working hard beneath the blessing of a Capricorn Moon, keep in touch with your reason why.

Don't just let your reason be money or control.

Wednesday is about productivity that meets great purpose. May you find significance in the expression of love.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

No one likes to change. You may have a reputation for being one of the more dynamic zodiac signs in astrology, but even you dislike it when things become overly unpredictable.

You may have a divided mind about a particular situation. There are many factors to consider and to select one over the other could mean compromise. Yuck!

Try not to be averse to what you don't know or understand. It's natural to be concerned that you'll make the wrong decision, but trust yourself to do what's right once you've thought things through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A relationship is about to bloom.

To be the best you can be in a relationship you need to be willing to learn about your partner.

Take a special interest in what they have to say.

Showing your interest. Be fully present. Make your time together more meaningful by showing that you can listen fully.

It may even deepen your appreciation and love for your partner or someone you like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money is on its way. Keep plugging away and working hard, even though this feels like an uphill climb.

An unexpected expense may have drained you financially, but things will turn out OK before the holidays.

You will see some form of return on your investment. You can go from scarcity to abundance in no time with all the effort you are making.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A new adventure is about to begin.

You're ready to try something exciting. It's not easy when you're concerned with being cautious during the current pandemic.

However, reinvent what it means to have fun and excitment.

Find pleasure in the little things and open your mind to viewing each experience as offering you a new lesson in life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Choose a new path. If you aren't happy with where you are now then do something about it.

You may be thinking that you made a promise to stick with this situation until the end.

But, is that promise worth breaking yourself over? Maybe your expectations weren't realistic and you need to change your mind for good reasons. Rethink.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Someone is causing trouble. When you see a red flag don't ignore it.

You may try to reconcile that it wasn't really a problem but the situation, but you are second-guessing your gut instinct. Listen to your inner voice.

You may not always know why things went south, but whatever you do, don't pretend that this bad thing did not happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pick the one your heart wants. Once you've experienced something real you may question your choices when it comes to love.

You may be dating lots of different people, but you aren't sure who to pick.

After a while being so equally divided among different interests will get exhausting for you.

You may not be ready to choose one person to focus on now, but soon you may have to just simplify your life and see where the path leads.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You don't need to stick around for the drama.

You may have thought that these problems were temporary but after getting to know someone better you have come to realize that this is just who they are.

You may not want to abandon the relationship but to get the stability you need to reconsider your role in the union. Don't be afraid to call a time out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The confusion is about to clear. It took you a long time to understand what caused the problem, who was to blame, and which person you could trust or not.

Of course, it has been confusing and difficult. You may still be experiencing shock from it all. Take your time to process all that has been going on.

Once you are beyond this heavy stage you'll feel better and be able to see the big picture.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You cannot fix everything. You are only in charge of your own life.

It's super hard to detach yourself from a situation when you see a person could do one thing differently to make life easier.

But, it's not your job to manipulate or try to enforce wisdom where it's not wanted. Focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Be disciplined. To get where you hope to go you will need to make an important adjustment to your routine and schedule.

Your mind may try to fool you into thinking that you can compromise every once in a while, but it's only going to sabotage your long-term goals. Stay committed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Live your best life. You have been thinking about this for so long.

Why would you let how other people underestimate you change that.

You already know what you want. Don't worry about what your friends will think about your dreams. You have to be true to yourself.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.