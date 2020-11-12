Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 13, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 13, 2020.

The Sun is in intense Scorpio. The Moon will also enter Scorpio at 11:18 a.m. EST on Friday.

Friday's horoscope for tomorrow encourages all zodiac signs to set a goal.

Mars stations direct on Friday, November 13 and this is the most significant astrological energy for your horoscope tomorrow.

Mars is the planet of motivation, determination and it is warlike.

Mars retrograde lasted for nearly half of the 2020 year.

Mars incited inner reflection and it could have stirred up anger as well.

Cardinal zodiac signs Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will begin to feel their energy returning and this can translate into improved focus, workflow, and productivity levels.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include personality Jimmy Kimmel, talk host, and actress Whoopi Goldberg.

You have a wicked sense of humor and people love to be around you.

Your personality is infectious and you don't get too caught up in the details unless you have to.

If November 13 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, use your energy wisely.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of identity.

This can be a difficult time at first. You're ready to get up and go. Not only do you * want* things to happen, but you're designed to make haste.

But, for the day, try to be patient and let the momentum build a bit. You may find it easier to control your efforts when exercising restraint.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, stop holding grudges.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of the past.

This can bring a desire to 'get even' with situations, places, and things that have made you feel unhappy and dissatisfied.

If you stick around waiting for revenge, you're holding yourself back in the process. Use this new energy to move forward with confidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friends can revive your desire to do great things, Gemini.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of friendships.

You may feel like your friendships supercharge your energy or completely deplete it. There will be no in-betweens.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't be afraid to put yourself out there.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of career and social status. So, this is a great time to be ambitious.

Put out resumes if you're looking for a job. If you've been meaning to build something from home, then start getting your plans into motion.

You have been thinking about your goals and dreams for the last few months, and now the window of opportunity is opening.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Study what you love, Leo.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

You can become a true Renaissance person who is well-versed in a variety of topics.

From pop culture to politics and educational topics, study things that you want to talk about.

It's always good to feed your brain. You love to impress people with more than just good looks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Give generously, Virgo.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of shared resources.

You work so hard to get things and sometimes it's surprising when you don't have to. You may not ask for an item or an opportunity but the option will show itself out of the blue and soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to make decisions, Libra.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of commitments, and this can create a war-like inner dialogue about all the options you've got on the table right now.

You may not always be strong in choosing what to focus on first, but you might not have to. Perhaps your ambitious side will come out strongly helping you to do it all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's so much to do, Scorpio.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of daily duties.

With great fervor and hope to get everything you need to be done, you could be adding to a growing list when what you ought to be doing is shortening it.

Consider the value of time and don't add more than you can carry.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Let your feistier side shine through.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of creativity, and this may give a much-needed boost to your desire to break out of a routine that's become a comfort to you.

It's tough when you are stuck in a rut due to restrictions, but check out some YouTube videos or search for articles that give you ideas on how to make the rest of the year feel special for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't bump heads with others, unnecessarily.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of authority figures.

So, you'll have a lot of ideas and a strong desire to lead the pack, but somehow there can still be obstacles in the way for you to overcome.

You may not like to feel held back but you're patient. Give this situation some time to pass. Mars stationing direct can take time for the dust to settle down in this area of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Speak with passion but try not to sound angry, Aquarius.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of communication.

And this can fuel your hopes of being heard, but if you're the one always leading the conversation or trying too hard to be heard, you may not be reading the room in a way that you ought to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, don't buy what you don't necessarily need.

Mars stations direct in Aries, and this affects your solar house of money.

You may become impulsive with shopping and this can prove to be the folly of the year if you're trying to get out of debt.

Let purchases be intentional. Don't give into a desire to have something just because it's fashionable or shiny. Purchase with purpose.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.