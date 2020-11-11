Daily Tarot Card Reading, November 12, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for November 12, 2020.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

The Humanitarian of numerology is helpful and selfless. They are spiritual and divinely-guided.

Famous 9s include social activist Mahatma Gandhi and comedian/actor Robin Williams.

The number 9s shape is something to behold. If you look at it, it appears to be an upside-down 6, which in numerology is about nurture, love, and protection of others.

9 does something similar. It protects, but without a need to control. Unlike 6 who pulls those that it loves close, the 9 appears to encourage self-confidence and self-reliance.

The 9 in the tarot is associated with the Hermit (*Virgo), and the Hermit takes its knowledge and shares it with others without the need to be rewarded or to draw attention to itself.

The number 9 is ruled by Mars, and we are at the tail-end of Mars retrograde in Aries. Once again, pointing to seeking how to help others rather than to only help ourselves.

For Thursday's tarot card reading, all signs indicate that Thursday should be a time of giving and being there for others in a way that is unique for you.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aries, the Lovers tarot card reveals that you're at a moment where you feel like you know you need to make a decision. Of course, this isn't easy for you to do.

There are many factors involved that are complex, but you have to admit that you've already begun to take one step forward in a new direction.

So, this makes it hard for you to go back to where you were before. You can hold off for so long, but eventually, you need to take a leap.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Taurus, change is often difficult. You don't always understand how things work and what to do, but that's part of the fun, isn't it?

You get to make things work in the way that you want them to you. You don't have to just pick your ending right now, though.

Let things fall into place. Don't try to push what you want just because you believe you have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Gemini, when you get lucky you may not realize that there was someone else who wanted what you got.

So, be thankful for these moments in time. Even the small ones that seem insignificant to you are mini-miracles in the grand scheme of things.

You may not always feel joy about a situation because you think you're ready for so much more, but you do have a soft side to you. Let it show.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Cancer, life takes a lot of patience, time, and energy to be the person that you know you can be.

You may wish you had something to truly open your heart and speak to, but if that's not available there are books, podcasts, and lots of voices in the world that want feed into your life.

You will gain insight by hearing them share about their own struggles. You are not alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Leo, when you feel that things are no longer working it can be so frustrating.

You might wish you could run away or hide your face under the sand. You may not even want to show up at work or where the drama started.

But this is your chance to demonstrate you won't be broken by things outside of your life. You have to show your game face and work hard toward your goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Virgo, it's sad when certain situations, people, places are things that cannot be trusted.

You may have thought that everything was OK, but then you later realized that they were not.

You might not understand the whys even though you can drive yourself mad questioning all the details.

You just have to accept the truth and decide what do you want to do with your own life from this point on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Libra, your mindset is changing. A part of you is rediscovering a youthful side to yourself that you may have lost over the last year. Things are starting to look up and it feels good.

Imagine what the rest of next year will feel like for you. You are just beginning to do things differently, and your feelings can be a powerful guide for change and growth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Scorpio, surround yourself with friendships that are supportive and help you to see all that you are.

You may have doubts and insecurities but this too will pass.

You have to believe in yourself but if you can't then it's good to borrow the belief from others until you're where you need to be emotionally within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Sagittarius, being overly confident may present itself to you as a weakness.

It can blind you and prevent you from seeking the real flaws that you need to work on.

You may come across as arrogant to others. They may decide that they don't want to hang out with you if they feel like you aren't listening.

If you have to eat humble pie, it's always better when you serve yourself the first slice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Capricorn, life has been crazy lately. There are so many things coming at you all at the same time.

You may not know whether you're coming or going until the end of the day. It's not like you can't handle everything, but that it's just too much.

You may need to step back and decide what you really want to focus on the most and what you simply have to let go permanently to spare you some time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Aquarius, what used to work in the past may not now. Making too many changes isn't the right thing to do.

Instead, what you need is to review the things that you already have going well and see how you might improve on it.

Rome wasn't built in a day and your success won't either.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You may feel the pangs of regret sometimes, Pisces, but there's a sweetness in knowing that you tried your hardest and you gave this situation your all.

You may not always get everything that you want, but there are some positives to be thankful for in the end.

