Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 12, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, November 12.

True love is work even when the emotions are easy. When feelings or thoughts align just right it can feel just as intense when they do not. The Moon will be in Libra on Thursday.

The Moon in Libra is objective, thoughtful, and friendship-oriented. The Moon represents our emotional energy and can indicate the direction of our feelings.

On Thursday, the Moon conjuncts with Venus, so it's easy to feel loving and to show it in ways that prove our care and concern.

The Moon will be opposite Mars in Aries during your love horoscope for Thursday.

The Libra Moon beckons us to focus on relationships while Mars says to be driven by individuality and the self, and this is tough during the most critical phase of Mars retrograde.

Thankfully, Venus urges balance, which is essential to healthy love, which is punctuated by an intense Scorpio Sun who is acting in tandem with Mercury in the same zodiac sign.

There's room for change and powerful Pluto urges the Moon to remind our intense feelings to do the right thing even when it is hard or unwanted.

Meanwhile, the Libra Moon sweetly holds back the outpouring of emotions that many zodiac signs will feel on Thursday.

This whole month of November we will navigate these options.

But on Thursday, the Moon in a harsh aspect with growth-oriented Jupiter in Capricorn helps us all to catch our bearings while we learn to handle a positive expression of love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, friendship deepens your love life. Let transparency and honesty guide your communication.

You may find yourself slightly taken up by a potential partner or someone that you're already committed to.

The day can be filled with dreams of love and they stem from a deep connection of friendship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, treat your love life as if you have a new beginning.

Sometimes trying to fix a situation over and over again can be stressful for you. You may never see the work completed.

But, if you learn to view your lover in a light that is fresh and new, you may relieve yourself from the feeling of anxiousness or anger when things are going wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Acceptance in love can be the key to what is hurting your relationship at this time, and while both Venus and the Moon are in Libra, it can be an opportunity to wipe away some of the pain.

Be patient. Sometimes rose-colored glasses are a good thing to wear when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, love requires a healthy dose of freedom. You may want to do things a certain way but you can't control others or even protect them.

Fate and freewill have to lend a hand at times, and you can sit and observe from a distance.

This can be a time of healing should things work out as you hope or if they don't, you can rediscover the truth and base your decisions on what you really know and understand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, centering your love life on things that last.

Friendship, loyalty, and trust can bring a gentle peacefulness to your heart. You don't need to have all the answers right now.

Things in love don't work like that. Even though you may feel like talking things out or getting a guarantee or promise, the timing may not be right.

Try to shift your focus on yourself and do something positive with your energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's a wonderful day to participate in some personal reflection.

You may have lots of questions to mull over at this time. With the Moon in Libra, it can be easier for you to connect with your emotions.

You may be able to contemplate with a healthy balance of sensitivity and distance.

Of course, thinking this deeply isn't always easy to do. It requires discipline, but remember progress that's steady is worth the effort.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are learning to know yourself better day-by-day while Venus is in your zodiac sign.

As the Moon completes one more day in Libra you may experience a few moments of doubt which is normal when you're trying to find the right balance between life and love.

You may have already found love or perhaps you are questioning if the one you're with is right for you (long-term).

These are moments where the questions should be asked because by searching for answers you discover wisdom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, sometimes relationships can feel more adversarial than they are loving.

But even in these difficult moments, there's room to learn and grow.

Remember your vision of what love is and what it can be for you.

There may be an abundance of reasons for you to stay where you are or to call a time out and ask for space in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, when you can be helpful to someone you love it can render a strong feeling of belonging and togetherness in your relationship.

This can be where to focus your energy and influence in love throughout the day.

It can be difficult to move someone to do the same to you if you're not on the same page emotionally or mentally. You may need to feel safe and when there's no reciprocity, it can be hard to do.

Try to focus on your part and see how things go before judging the end result.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, a sense of humor can go a long way with your significant other or someone that you are interested in getting to know.

Laughter can help you and your partner to manage stress better.

Being the one who is usually more serious and lightening up can give you both permission to see the other side of life.

You can be encouraging and show that you feel faith in the future and that things between you will be alright.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's great when love can be romantic but there's also a need to manage the stress that comes with being in a real relationship.

You may be giving a lot of thought to problems and it can be like a heavyweight on your closeness. These types of things can impact your relational health, too.

While Saturn is in your house of hidden things, pay attention to the heavy energy it can bring on your love life, and try to be adaptable when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a great day to play music or to make a song dedication to your loved one or to a good friend.

Music can help you communicate what you really want to say but cannot find the right words.

You can be yourself with music and share from the heart in a natural way that not only is sweet but can be memorable for years to come.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.