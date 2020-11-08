Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 9, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Your horoscope for tomorrow encourages all zodiac signs to be cautious.

The waxing crescent Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo all day. While the Moon is in Virgo taking care of small tasks and working with a practical mindset is best.

The Sun remains in transformative Scorpio. The next few days are great for research, gathering facts, and asking questions before making important decisions.

Mars remains retrograde in Aries until November 13, and it opposes Venus in Libra.

This week, if you can, hold off on decisions that can wait, especially those that involve legal obligations, paperwork or involve taking a protective stance against others.

Venus challenged by Mars can impact your personal interests in property matters, and turn something beautiful into something that's not quite so lovely in the end.

The Moon harmonizes with Uranus prompting us to make changes that have value while the Sun works nicely with Neptune in Pisces.

We have some psychic energy here that can help us to know what we want and how to go about it.

Listen to your higher power, your instincts, and try to minimize situations that could foster anger on Monday through Wednesday.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include Carl Sagan, actor Nick Lachey.

You love action and aren't afraid to take risks. You are verbal and share opinions openly.

You don't mind a little debate. You value honesty and prefer to be told a problem directly.

If November 9 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, November 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of daily duties, health, and wellness.

When the Moon trines Uranus today as for a miracle that you want to see happen in your life.

The unexpected can unlock for you. So don't be afraid to dream.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of romance and creativity.

Be brave today. You may have an opportunity to go for a dream that you want.

Don't just say you hope this or that will happen for you. You need to actually put the work into seeing a vision become a reality.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of home and family.

You may experience a roller coaster of emotions when it comes to how you feel about your family.

You may have some harboring anger and it can burden your heart when you're finally hopeful.

You may need to work on managing the way that you feel without taking on the energy of others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of communication.

You may be needing to talk something through with your partner.

When you are committed to an assignment, a person or a project it can be hard to get your points across.

So, try to find a way to be loving with words that are helpful and kind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of money.

Even though you know it's important not to love money, you can show others how you feel by buying things that they need or enjoy.

You can be generous with time or your energy if you prefer not to spend money.

Use what you have that is valuable to give value to others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of identity. When you have the opportunity, practice optimism.

The ending may not be clear right now, but you don't have to know precisely what the outcome will be. Things change all of the time. So anticipate good things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of karma.

Have faith like a child that your life will turn out exactly the way that you want it to.

Today, try not to expend unnecessary energy worrying about if you'll get revenge.

You don't need to be thinking about the past. Focus on the present.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of friendship.

A good friend can be someone that lets you relax and not say a word when you're together.

You may find comfort in the company of someone that allows you to be quiet while in the same room.

Aim for some bonding time with this type of friend during the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of career and social standing.

Have faith that your hard work will pay off for you.

You may not see how things will come together in the end, but the work or energy you're putting into a job or education can lead you to great things.

Stay trusting that your time will come.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of higher learning.

Look into things a bit deeper because you never know what truth you will discover unexpectedly.

You may find out more about yourself through the process, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of shared resources.

When you are in need, note the signs from above that reveal to you how life works.

People, places, and things open up for you when you are in need and ready to accept life's blessing with hope and grace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters Virgo, your solar house of partnerships. You may not get it right at once.

But practice how you want to work with one another.

You may make mistakes when interacting with your friend, coworker or friend, but learn and grow from the experience.

Before you go,

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.