Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 9, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 9.

The Moon enters practical Virgo on Monday while the Sun remains in intense Scorpio.

The Moon in Virgo is pragmatic, frugal, and less intense than what we experienced over the weekend.

While the Moon is in Virgo do small, considerate things for the ones that you love.

Your actions speak louder than words at this time.

Venus remains in Libra where our relationships struggle to find the right balance between personal wants and needs while fulfilling those of others.

Venus will communicate with radical Uranus in Taurus prompting insight, change or some drama for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, November 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of relationships, and she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can cause friction where you want to grow.

You may want to be an advocate for peace within your relationship.

You may have insight into what can work and can help your partner do the same by encouraging unity and trust in each other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of daily duties, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can foster challenges in the area of how you learn about your partner and what you understand about their personality.

If you try to overcome this challenge the reward can be something beautiful. You can learn how love can help you to do things that you would not have considered under different terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of romance, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can make it difficult to share of yourself in the way that you'd like. In these moments, it's important to take time for yourself.

You need to pause and enjoy life for a moment free of expectations. It can be hard to really appreciate a relationship with someone else if you're not rested or distracted by things that don't make sense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of family, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can bring complications to what you do with your partner.

You may even question the relationship altogether. To love someone, you don't need to be told what to do or why. You have to be your own leader and follow your gut at times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of communication, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can make you feel like you're climbing an uphill battle when it comes to how you do daily things as a couple.

Maybe stop trying to push so hard. Don't have an agenda. Let things happen as they should and don't worry about tomorrow. Live in the moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of money, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can give you a reason to withdraw or feel like you have to retreat when being romantic. You may not feel expressive.

If you can't open up to your partner, maybe you need some time with a beloved pet or in nature to help you refill your love cup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of self, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can give you a sense that your home life needs a boost of something positive.

Experiment with changes that give you a good feeling about your environment. Take out things that feel foreign to you and perhaps invite a spirit of love by playing music, lighting candles or just setting an intention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of karma, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can complicate communication leading to misunderstanding and hurt feelings.

Forgiveness is key to love and if you refuse to let go of what has hurt you in the end, in the end you're only hurting yourself. You may not feel that letting go is so easy, but with time it can become less difficult to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of friendship, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can fuel arguments about money and lead to power struggles.

When you can't understand your partner or things feel confused, step aside and say a prayer. Sometimes lecturing only worsen things, but complaining to the universe can be a help when you've hit a wall and don't know what to do next.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of social status, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can give you a desire to pull back and reconsider what you are willing to compromise, if at all.

You may not always view compromise as a positive, but it can be your superpower. You may have a means of getting what you want while also giving your partner what they need. Think this through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of learning, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which may help you to see that the past is not always easy to change, but motivate you to let go of old patterns that aren't helpful.

Travel through your life mentally and emotionally to see how themes played out for you. You may learn what is happening and find a way to make changes that are necessary to break negative patterns and find new love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus continues to transit through Libra, your solar house of resources, she squares Jupiter in Capricorn, which can make you see how well you and your partner gel as friends, and if you can build a stronger relationship built on trust.

Think about ways to build peaceful interactions with your significant other. Look for ways to connect and to bring more joy that you both can share.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.