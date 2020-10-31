Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2020

So much is in store for Sunday's daily horoscope on November 1, 2020.

The Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon spends the day in Taurus on Sunday bringing love and partnership to the forefront of our minds.

However, not all are easy to manage as Mercury, the planet of communication squares Saturn, the planet of structure. We need to be sure not to mince our words.

It can be easy to miscommunicate messages right now if you aim to speak up without an idea of why.

It's always good advice to think before you talk, right? And on Sunday, it's what is best or us all to practice due to Sunday's daily astrology.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and athlete, Les Mills.

If November 1 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

You enjoy searching out the truth of a situation.

You are somewhat competitive. You are a leader with a strong sense of confidence and tact.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, November 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's your ideas that ground you today, as the moon in Taurus helps you to let go. Money may have been an obstacle, but now things can start to move in the right direction financially. Neptune harmonizes with the moon to give you a vision for the future. Strive to attain it by paying attention to your dreams.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends can function as a type of crutch and it may be time for you to let go of the rails. Perhaps you have a friend that has been there for you, but now it’s time for you to be there for yourself. Be brave, and be willing to accept your strength.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gossip happens, and when you are on the receiving end of other people's opinions it can strike a wrong cord.

Today focus on how you feel about yourself. At the end of it all, the only opinion that matters is your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have build a strong foundation of knowledge, and now it’s time for you to use what you’ve learned and apply it to your relationships.

You can be a leader or a follower when interacting with others. Only you can decide what risks you're willing to take.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Someone comes through for you and your family and it may be an opportunity for you to lessen a heavy load that you’ve been carrying around financially.

You may find that help through an older male role model or strong matriarch figure in your family

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A partnership confirms for you over the next six months and helps you to learn about matters that are foreign to you.

This may also be a time of travel (or if you’re planning to stay home due to the pandemic for work purposes), you may participate in many international conversations via the Internet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you’ve been carrying a heavy load and it’s caused you to experience some anxiety, why not share your concerns with someone who can help you feel supported and encouraged. Don’t keep all your stress to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s time to get creative. You may find yourself interacting with individuals who have fun and playful ideas that bring out the softer side of you.

Be open to explore what you feel. Connectedness will bring you joy even in the workplace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Aim for comfort that gives you a sense of security. You may find that the more you allow yourself to become familiar with a routine that it also helps you to focus and achieve what you set out to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s a perfect day for writing, journaling, or doing art. Romanticize your creativity by allowing freedom of expression of new ideas.

Test your ability to write. Perhaps even see if you'd like to try your skill during NaNoWriMo.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money matters may come up in conversation today between you and other family members.

Try to practice fairness and be willing to hear what others feel must be accomplished with the resources that you have, collectively.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some communication may help you to understand yourself better.

Remember that individuals in your life function as mirrors, so take a look at yourself in the greater dynamic.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.