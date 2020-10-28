Daily Horoscope For October 28, 2020

It’s Wednesday, October 28, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

The Sun is in Scorpio today. The Moon spends the day in Aries.

The Moon in Aries is easily agitated, intensely driven, and impatient.

All zodiac signs may struggle with being committed to tasks that are boring or routine.

The Moon in Aries harmonizes with Saturn in Capricorn making work a wonderful outlet for anxiety or increased energy.

Miscommunication is likely today as the Moon is not in a positive angle with Mercury or Neptune.

Check for meaning when you feel uncertain about what is being asked of you.

The day is made for brainstorming and making positive changes.

Pluto communicates with the Aries Moon prompting action caused by a strong emotional desire for change.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include Bill Gates, Caitlyn Jenner, and Julia Roberts.

If October 28 is your birthday, you are quiet and reserved.

You feel things intensely, and you love your personal space.

You're a natural leader and you have a strong sense of humor.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are lively, and perhaps a bit angry for things that you cannot control.

You may not like feeling as though others have control over what you need.

This can be an area of tension for you today that can lead to outbursts of emotions.

Try to temper back and give yourself a pep talk when needed.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the past can have an impact on the present. You will have a lot of energy today.

You should use it to complete passion projects or to work on something that's creative and easy for you to do.

You'll prefer to work alone than with a group. If you have the opportunity to go solo, try to do so.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, friendships can be a source of motivation for you today.

You may feel determined to get a difficult thing done with the right person by your side.

You will enjoy doing things and dedicating your time and attention to tasks that are familiar to you.

It's a good day to spend time with family. Consistency is key for your productivity today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are highly work-oriented today. It's a good day for writing contracts or starting the first draft of a business plan.

Business conversations can be productive for you. Ideas that you generate may prove to be worth investigating and seeing how things improve later.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are motivated to learn and driven to gain knowledge of cultures, historical subjects and topics that is not common to you right now.

You might even be ready to think about going back to school to improve your career or money-earning potential.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are intrigued and interested in finding the truth about matters that you don't understand. It can be easy for you to get lost in research or intense study.

You may be open and receptive to new material that interests you. It's a good day to explore topics related to genealogy or your family history.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's a good day to pursue the love that you want. You may be more assertive about sharing your feelings with another person. You might notice that others find you attractive and inspiring. It's a good day to pursue personal interests.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a lot of energy today that is best suited for high impact fitness activities or staying busy doing lots of little things that can be completed quickly and successfully.

You are driven to achieve and appreciate having projects you can do independently.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, what is beautiful and creative brings out your ambitious side. You may feel competitive about goals and want to be the first on your team.

It's a good day to compete for a job or a leadership role that you want to hold. Titles may be important to you today.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are protective of things that relate to your family. You may find that the day comes with drama and some argumentative energy.

There can be tension or conflicts among family members. It's a good idea to be patient when possible and to remain optimistic when times feel tough.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be prone to speaking quickly without too much focus on what it is that you're communicating.

You will want to avoid making broad and snappy statements without giving yourself time to search out what it is you want to accomplish today.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may fall prone to impulsive spending. Try to avoid buying things that you think you won't have a chance to get later.

Don't allow fear to drive your decision-making. You may want to make a list of the things that you want now and give yourself 24-hours to think about whether or not it is a need

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.