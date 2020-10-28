Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 28, 2020

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 28, 2020.

Wednesday's numerology is a Life Path 6, the Nurturer. The Nurturer is caring, kind, and maternal.

Famous Life Path 6 personalities include Rosie O'Donnell, Goldie Hawn, and Eddie Murphy.

In the tarot, the number 6 is associated with The Lovers of the Major Arcana, which means that a romantic decision must be made.

In the Minor Arcana, there's the 6 of Pentacles, which is about giving to others and caring for people's needs.

The 6 of Cups is an abundance of loving energy.

The 6 of Swords may mean that you're thinking too much about a decision that needs to be made but you ought to listen to your feminine intuition.

Today, as you meditate on 6, strive to be more loving and to be there for others as needed.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups

What types of relationships do you find to be most challenging? Certain people may test your patience today, so you'll need to see situations and relationships from an objective standpoint.

What needs do you see behind the anger and fear? What disappointments? A person's short-fuse may be inexcusable, but also a lesson in compassion and empathy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

What projects are you leaving undone? You may have initiated a new project or plan and it's taking much of your energy. You might feel excited by this venture and it's consuming so much of your time.

When you are starting something for the first time, what's your approach? Do you talk about it or dive in first? Be sure to know what works for you this week.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands

Pay attention. There's a lot of information being thrown at you today. You may be overwhelmed by all that is being pitched by the news and the media. But you have to listen with an open mind and in some cases, an open heart.

Don't detach yourself from life because you think that it's better to mute your friends or drop off the planet until after the election. Stay in the conversation even if you choose not to weigh in.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

Financial losses are hard to handle emotionally, but this might be your chance to learn how to be flexible and adaptable.

You may think a lot about what happened or even carry some guilt, but the most important thing is to realize bad things happen to good people and like you, they will one day overcome it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Are you still learning how to be yourself? When you give up parts of who you are for another person it's hard to remember who you once were.

Start by not talking only about the things you used to do with another person with your friends. You may feel as though this is a hard first step to take, but it can begin to set you on this new path of self-exploration.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords

Do you manage your emotions well when resting and letting life take care of itself? It's good for you to not have to be in charge all of the time.

When you start to allow your feelings to be exposed to others other than presenting the work you've done, you might feel judged for not doing more.

What you don't see is how wonderful it is to be around a transparent person who is comfortable in their skin.

It's good to just relax and unwind. You don't always have to be the one who does all the heavy lifting in your relationships.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Do you feel out of your element? Starting a new job with a different company or being in a new relationship (even if your status change means you are learning to be single again) can require you to get used to things.

People do things in their own way. You may think that it was better when you knew what to expect.

Give yourself permission to be adaptable and to experience these awkward moments.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords, reversed

Sometimes you just have to let hard times roll. It's not like you to give up on difficulties just because the road is long.

Surround yourself with motivational things to help you as you endure these hardships in life.

Stress is something everyone is dealing with right now, so try to remind yourself that even though it feels like forever, it will be over before you know it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Do you feel comfortable when you are able to be by yourself? If not, you may want to try and learn how to enjoy your me-time. You may not always get it, and when you do it's meant to be enjoyed.

Try to find things that provide you joy that you can enjoy. Play an instrument. Read a book or learn how to draw.

There are lots of ways to make use of the time that you get to spend on yourself. Think of it as opening up a gift.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

When you think that people have been talking about you behind your back at work it can be hard to show your face at the office. But in order to ward off gossip, it's always ideal to go and take the high road.

Doing your best when others put you down is more a reflection of themselves. You don't have to be ashamed, especially if know the truth.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Why are you afraid of doing what's best for you? Are you concerned that people will think of you as selfish?

You may not have expected that things would not work out for you this time, and now you have to nurse your feelings back to wholeness again.

It's OK to take your time until you understand what next steps to take that are best for you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups

Pisces, there are so many good things about being in a committed relationship with others. Even if you're single, you may have friends who can provide meaningful loving support toward you.

The world is so big and there are plenty of people you can meet who will align with your values at this time. If you haven't met the right group of people, you will. Keep trying.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.