Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 22, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 22, 2020.

What do you find unmanageable in your life? If you don't know, on Thursday, you may find out while the day's astrology, numerology, and tarot readings unfold.

Thursday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4, the Manager signaling that it's time to plan, strategize, and put things into order.

All zodiac signs may struggle with knee-jerk reactions while the Sun leaves Libra to enter Scorpio in the evening.

Scorpio is intense, and as the eighth zodiac sign, it's twice the force of the number four.

Life Path 4's energy is slow to act, and it takes lots of time to make final decisions.

Famous 4s who exhibit the traits of a Life Path 4 number include Demi Moore, Bryan Adams, Bill Gates, and Brad Pitt.

The number four also presents itself in the tarot, and it demonstrates tenacity with patience when handling personal situations.

For example, the Emperor is the fourth tarot card of the Major Arcana.

The Emperor signals taking a stand and getting something that you want.

Other tarot cards with four's energy include the 4 of Cups, which is to manage your emotions.

The 4 of Wands, which is to form a plan to get things done, and the 4 of Pentacles, working with others to accomplish a goal or complete a project.

So no matter what your life path number is, there's no hurry to rush to seal your fate or get things done right now.

A big shift takes place in astrology this Thursday. The Sun leaves liberal Libra to enter the depths of possessive Scorpio.

It's time to make room for what Scorpio season brings to your life in the areas of love and relationships.

From money matters to the people you want by your side, an intense desire to control can come to the surface.

Trying to control something (or someone) isn't pleasant, so it brings awareness to our expectations and what truly is manageable.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Do you rush ahead before thinking? With today's Page of Swords being in the reversed position, you may be anxiously trying to beat the clock and capture an opportunity before it gets away from you.

When you act hastily, you're not functioning from a spirit of faith, but instead, doing the opposite. If it's meant to be, it will be so is more than a mantra to recite today.

The Universe has a way of making things work out in a way that you could never comprehend. So, dear Aries, take your time. Do the best that you can. The pieces will all fall into place at the right time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands

What do you need to get started? The 2 of Wands indicates that you're waiting for things to be perfect, but that may not be realistic right now.

You might have to aim for 'best' and allow a project to be interpreted by the viewers themselves.

In fact, trying to fix things and micromanage every detail can cause you to alter the integrity of the work you've done. *Best* is surely good enough.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance. reversed

It's great that you're no longer worrying over that matter you can't control. So, now you have to think about what you will do with all your free time?

You dislike being idle, so find something fun to do with a friend. Fill your plate with a new (and productive) adventure.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

What are you good at? The Magician tarot card is about skills and a variety of talents that you possess and share with the world.

But, the Magician is often considered the jack-of-all-trades, master of none, which can be unhelpful at times when you really want to demonstrate mastery of one area.

Perhaps pick one and start focusing on it a bit more each day. You'll be doing it the best in no time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

How do you manage resources? It's good to take inventory of what you have and how it is used. The 4 of Pentacles is about monetary possessions and being a good steward of what you own.

You might come to realize that there are lots of things you have but don't need and can donate.

You may see that there are items that need repair and replacement, and now you can take care of them. Today is a great time to be mindful of your belongings and get things done.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups

People can make things complicated for you. And, you might take it to heart. It's not your responsibility to be the fixer among your friendships.

You don't have that much power. Even though it's in your nature to try your best to show support whenever needed, be sure to take care of yourself during this stressful time period.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

What opportunity are you hoping for? The Wheel of Fortune tarot card reveals that some amazing opportunities are headed toward you. Today's not the right time to compromise your wants or desires.

You don't need to get less than what you have worked hard to earn. In fact, you may be overwhelmed by the variety of options you have coming to you soon! So prepare by knowing what is on your heart, so you can choose from it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles, reversed

What type of work do you really want to do? If you've been hoping to make a career change, there may be a push in a new direction, like it or not.

You may lose a job or have to cut back on work that you're doing now just for the money, but the good news is that the time you have now can be dedicated to reinventing your professional life so that it matches with your true desires.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles, reversed

How's your time management? You might be letting certain things slip because you need a better organizational strategy. Make a list to help you get things in order.

Having something visual can give you a glimpse into your life and professional choices. If things look too busy on paper, what can you cut back on? What means the most to you? Start with that.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

False starts happen, and the 7 of Wands reversed can mean that a plan did not work out as hoped. You may have anticipated that your timeline was accurate but here you are waiting once again.

Try not to fret over what you believe to be a lost moment. There can be something protective at play that you're not aware of. Things will work out at the right time for you, be patient.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Who do you help? The King is often a person who is in charge of others, and as this King of Pentacles demonstrates you are in charge of finances for others in some way.

Perhaps you are spending time, which is one form of currency. Maybe you're assisting someone in a truly monetary way. Regardless, today's card encourages you to continue to be generous in any way that you can.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Emotions matter. You are feeling things deeply today, and you may even need to open up about what's on your mind.

The Knight of Cups is often about fighting but reversed it can signify that you're warring within yourself. Try to be gentle with yourself. Don't beat yourself for being a human being.

