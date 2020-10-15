Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 16, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 16, 2020.

Friday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 3, the Communicator.

While the Sun is in Libra, we want to be sociable, even though the energy feels heavier than usual right now due to Mercury retrograde in Scorpio.

The New Moon in Libra perfects at 4:31 p.m. EST.

(You can find out what time the Moon will begin its next lunar phase in your city here.)

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Set a goal and see a dream come true.

You can be anything you wish to be today.

A change in circumstance can lend a helping hand and put you in a better position than you were before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are stronger in your resolve than ever before.

You have a powerful ability to face your weakness and not be moved.

Celebrate your victory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 7 of Cups, reversed

Now is not the time to be silent.

Go out and make your destiny.

You have a message to deliver to the world and it comes from the heart.

Speak up. Share your passion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Life does not seem fair right now.

You might feel the sting of betrayal and realize that sometimes the Universe doesn't do things that make sense but you have to trust your fate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You need to decide who you want to love.

You have been waiting so long to figure out which person is best for you, but now it's time to commit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups, reversed

You can't help everyone. You may need to just do what you can and show emotional support.

Sometimes people grow when they learn to depend on themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Your friends have busy lives, and so do you.

It's sad when you can't spend as much time together as you would like to do. Use this time apart wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Money is important, but it is not everything. Be sure that your heart is where it belongs.

Be sure to keep your perspective on what matters most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Give of yourself from the heart.

When you care about someone, you want to be generous and to see people happy.

You have finally arrived at a position where you don't feel forced to be kind, instead, it's what you want to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Enough with being a martyr. You don't deserve to suffer any more than you already have.

You may not want to leave the situation but you've given it enough time. It's now your chance to move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

You are done with being afraid of the unknown. You are ready to try something new and to take the risk.

Even your dreams are telling you to step out of your comfort zone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

A loss is imminent but despite all the grief this time may bring, you will find a way to overcome the hardship.

Give yourself permission to grieve what once was and then work on rebuilding your future.

