Love Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 16, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 16.

The New Moon aligns with the Sun on Friday in the eighth solar house.

Situated opposite of retrograde Mars, it forces us to look within.

This New Moon brings intense energy, and it's unlike most we will experience in our lifetime.

Both the Moon and Sun are challenged by the stellium in Capricorn.

Saturn, who judges and restricts options, Pluto, who prompts change, and lucky Jupiter who is keeping an eye out for us all.

This New Moon is ideal for self-analysis, so review your love life and see what themes are manifesting lately.

Review Chiron, which is also in Aries, and has been interacting with Mars and the Sun all month.

Don't stew or beat yourself up over what has hurt you in the past.

See how this can motivate you to make better relationship choices when it comes to love now and in the future.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to relationships and your perception of self.

While it opposes Mars in Aries, you will want to be mindful of the role you play in the life of others and how you may project hurts or expectations unfairly.

With Saturn in your social status sector, how someone perceives you can be the deal-breaker in some relationships, but a gentle approach can be what softens a hardened heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to the past and your daily routine.

With Mars in Aries, you may feel intimidated by all that you need to do to fortify a loving relationship.

It can feel as though there is little time for yourself to make room for another.

Try to find a workable compromise as Saturn invites you to restructure expectations for the sake of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to your friendships and your romantic life.

With Mars in Aries, a fire can begin from an ember with a friend that leads to lasting love.

While things may not be easy from the start, as signaled by Saturn in Capricorn during this New Moon, remember that where there is a will there is a way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to family and career or your social status.

While Mars in your work sector, you may find yourself viewing relationships as business agreements where the bottom line matters.

Turning to what is familiar is likely for you right now and it can be some time for you to process all that's going on in your head and heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to communication and travel or educational pursuits.

With Mars in Aries, you may be learning about the tougher side of love.

You may have a desire to drop what's boring or too hard to handle during this time.

But with the Sun and Moon in Libra, you may also discover a hidden secret that many couples often overlook.

Communication and open receptivity are key for any relationship to work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to money and shared resources.

This is a tough time for everyone financially, and the stressors of money can become a wedge in your love life at this time.

You may be looking at new ways to pull resources and want your partner to do the same.

With Saturn in Capricorn, try to find a way to make this a bonding time for you and your partner.

Without taking extra care, a critical spirit can break down your bond without you realize it until it's too late.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to your self-identity and how you feel about being in a committed relationship with someone else.

With Chiron also in Aries, the painful past can come up to remind you of what you had gone through before.

There can be anger and some lamenting during this time.

However, with Jupiter, Pluto, and Jupiter in your fourth house of childhood and family, you may be able to learn about your history to heal your brokenheartedness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to daily duties and the past.

Things related to your past can crop up today, and you may see what role you played in the big scheme of things.

This can be a great time to work through your realizations with a therapist or to turn to write for the purpose of self-analysis.

With your ancient ruler, Mars in Aries, try to start a new routine that incorporates self-care as you slowly regain your emotional strength when you feel down and out if you're getting through a breakup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to romance and friendship.

Love can be great when it's with the right person, and a friendship is a perfect place for you to start realizing that you can have it all when it comes to love.

This New Moon can bring you to have eyes of love with a friend or to see a glimmer of hope when it comes to meeting someone new.

You may come to realize that your time spent on a relationship at the beginning, slow and methodical, can be the impetus to a great long-term union with someone you love but also enjoy being around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to family and work.

And while Mars is in Aries, your desire to be there for the family can feel difficult under the burden of all you have to accomplish in the workplace.

With demands on both ends of the spectrum, it can be difficult to give equally to the people you love and a job you enjoy.

Resentment can seep in, so it's good to give yourself some time this weekend to think of solutions you can build into over the next three months while the New Moon's energy is in effect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to communication and travel.

You may not be used to being held accountable by another person. This type of relationship can cause you to feel like there's an imbalance of power taking place.

However, with the potential of an upcoming trip and a need to move things into a type of long-distance relationship (even if it's just for a short while) you might need to brush up on your ideas and try to be flexible during the next few months if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the New Moon conjunct the Sun in Libra brings up themes related to money management and shared resources.

Money can be a sticking point in many relationships and you may be looking at new ways to agree (even if it is to disagree) about who is responsible for what.

With Mars in Aries and Chiron, too, consider if you're spending as a form of retail therapy.

If you have been overspending to cover up other emotions, open up about it with a friend and see why.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.