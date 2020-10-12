Daily Love Horoscope, October 13, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 13, 2020.

Being in an agreement is so important when you are with someone you love. It fosters trust in relationships and solidifies bonds among partners.

On Tuesday, turning the other cheek, finding new ways to compromise are within reach because Venus conjuncts with the Moon.

In Virgo, compromise takes on a sweet, nurturing nature that looks for the greater good. There's a desire to bring a balance that's neatly structured, and for some, this can be a godsent as Mercury retrograde begins in Scorpio.

For some zodiac signs being in one accord can help solve important problems, and others may realize there will be no compromise ever at all.

Regardless of what your Moon sign is natally, Venus and the Moon's relationship this week brings big blessings for all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your wellness and daily duties sector which could be disrupted by worry. You may be overly sensitive to what's going on around you and want to fix things.

You may need to scale back when the desire becomes too much for you. Today, anxiety or worry over loved ones can be part of this Moon-Venus energy. If you have a sensitive disposition to caffeine maybe cut back a bit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your passion sector. You can detach from the situation and view your love life with a clear focus today if you lean on your logic vs your emotion reasoning.

You may find that love is found within the day-to-day details, and prefer real-life interaction with your partner vs over-the-top promises that likely won't be delivered while Mercury is retrograde.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your home and family sector. Your caretaker side can have you doting on someone a little more than usual.

You might not mean to be so assertive with your hands-on approach but it could come across as overbearing.

Be sure to ask if it's okay to offer and provide help instead of assuming. Things can be difficult to define during the first day of Mercury retrograde which starts today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your communication sector. You can be a little tit-for-tat today when it comes to sharing details.

Try not to be overly concerned when someone's delivery of a message isn't exactly the tone you'd like for it to be.

You may also be less apt to speak in the way you'd like. Turn your attention to the big picture instead of getting to bogged down what won't matter in the grand scheme of things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your money sector. you are hard at work lately and you'll want to spend your money in ways that make life simple.

It's a great time to discuss what that may look like for you and your significant other as household items, computers or other technology may need to be replaced soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your identity sector. You may be self-analyzing and slightly harder on yourself than usual. It's not a good idea to be so judgmental during Mercury retrograde.

Try to curb negative self-talk when you can. Aim to retrain your mind to think highly of yourself when you feel like your self-esteem is not where it should be. And, surround yourself with friends who are cheerleaders for your success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your karma sector. You may be learning that life isn't always what you want it to be, and now is the time to make changes where you see themes impacting your love life.

You may be having a strong attachment to a particular idea or vision of what you thought love was supposed to be, but now it's time to change that. Invest in your time in what adds value to you love life, not takes away from it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your friendship sector. There can be an alliance forming between you and a friend at this time.

You may be talking a lot more about each other's pasts and learning by sharing these experiences. If it's too much for you at times, why not consider deepening your self-exploration by speaking to someone that can help you such as a coach, therapist or advisor?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your career and social status sector. Your lifestyle choices can be showing signs of impact on your love life this week.

You may be seeing where you need to make important decisions in order to reduce the impact of frayed bonds that may not be able to withstand more distance. It's a good time to explore new options that can foster a bond that you want or need and see where the strains are to alleviate them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your learning sector. It's a good time to revisit advice about love that you may have ignored but realize doing so was a mistake.

If your partner has been telling you something over and over again, heed their message and see what is behind their complaints.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your shared resources sector.

You may be wanting to revisit who is responsible for what financially in your personal (and perhaps professional) relationships. There can be some discussion or problems that manifest this week where resources overlap between you and a significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in Virgo and conjuncts Venus activating your commitment sector. This can be a time of self-exploration and discovery.

You may be finding yourself open to new ideas and changes that you hadn't considered before. Your motivation can be to make someone you love happy or to make a situation better for a future together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.