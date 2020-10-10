Daily Love Horoscope, October 11, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 11, 2020.

The Moon spends the day in the loving and passionate sign of Leo.

Leo is ruled by the Sun, and the Sun represents our ego, what others view us as being, the work that we do, and how we want to be seen.

The Moon in Leo encourages play and learning through creativity. We enjoy fun and doing things that we liked as children.

Sunday try to do something extra special. It's cuffing season, and a great time for games and making crafts or planning for the holiday season.

Also, check out your horoscope for today here.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo and you long for passion and someone to pay you special attention. You easily attract others to you.

Your charm is bold and alluring but understated at the same time. It's the perfect day to take a bunch of new selfies and update your social media profile pictures.

If you have always wanted to do a seasonal photo, maybe head out to the pumpkin patch with your family or loved one and get a few cute ones this fall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Leo activates your home and family sector, and you may continue to take the lead in some way with your loved ones. You may become privy to some interesting ideas your relatives have about their hopes for the future.

You have a sweet way of listening and it's so encouraging. Make good use of questions that seek out the heart of a matter.

Set your needs aside while hearing out what concerns your loved ones have and then try to find a compromise that works for everyone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in Leo activates your communication sector. And, today, you may be putting in a lot of extra effort to understand what is going on in your romantic life.

You may be curious about the future and want answers. Maybe you'd like to know where your relationship stands or how your partner sees things progressing in the future.

You might find your desires match nicely or maybe they don't. Either way, you'll be able to hear and relate your heart loud and clear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, romance can be fun, but it doesn't have to be expensive. If you enjoy the outdoors and the weather permits, a picnic while reading poetry may be a nice touch to the day. You don't have to only see investments of money as a way to woo your sweetie.

You can spend time on them when you have some to spare today. From sweet "I love you" texts to being the first one to make coffee in the morning, you can make the day extra special. The value that you bring to love is all within you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you've been dreaming about love that's like you see in the movies, you might enjoy getting caught up with a little fantasy or flirtation with your partner. It's a great day for watching romance movies or reading a new thriller with a tantalizing theme.

If you love to play games, bring out the cards, do some home karaoke or play charades? Throw on some 80s music and dance in your living room. Make the day playful and unpredictably fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may have been misjudged by someone and you need to work through the misunderstanding. Sometimes people harbor things from the past and they focus on it without communicating a word to you.

You may be unaware that a slight had even happened or that an ego was bruised. Today, if you sense something is wrong or has come between your loved one, ask. Perhaps you'll be able to get to the heart of the matter. Then, you can ask for forgiveness and start rebuilding trust on solid ground.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may be trying to plan your upcoming holiday vacation plans and looking at options. It's a great time to host a video conference with everyone involved and see what ideas come up.

If you don't plan to go out of town this holiday season and intend to spend it with friends instead, why not start making calls in advance and not wait too long to feel out who will be around and want to social distance with you during Thanksgiving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you might come to see where there's a disconnect between who you are and who others view you as being. Relationships can be a lot of work, but when you are willing to put in the time the rewards are so worth it.

You may be really interested in building something beautiful with your special someone right now. So, it's important that you show them you are willing to put in the time and effort to make things work for both of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, learning to love someone in the way that they understand it can take time and practice. Everyone comes with their own past and perception that love is channeled from. Today, you could be discovering new ways to get others to see your side. It's a great time for you to resolve a conflict. If you've been going through a tough patch in your relationship, kindness can go a long way for you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, sharing points of view can take place today. Be open to conversations that are hard to have but are needed.

You may need to cloak yourself in courage. You may find it necessary to let others have a chance to speak without your input so that you can hear their heart.

Even though you may see what needs to be done, you don't have to act now but knowing what people want can help you to guide your relationship in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your love life takes a turn and you may find that you are eager to do things to make someone else happy instead of focusing on yourself today.

There can be a change of heart in an area where you were unknowingly selfish. You may find that your heart is softened and your desire is to make your partner feel loved and respected in a natural way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a great day to speak about what you have on your heart that needs to be said. You may have been carrying a lot of stress on your shoulders lately, but the day provides you with the ability to see beyond the problems and search for solutions.

Even if you have been feeling worried, nervous or alone, you sense that you are not. You are loved and accepted!

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.