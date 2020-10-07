Daily Love Horoscope, October 8, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 8, 2020.

The Sun is in Libra, and we are striving for balance for another two weeks. The Moon enters Cancer, and our swell with love, and it's great to feel so deeply!

Venus will harmonize with the dynamic planet Uranus in Taurus. Even though we are grounded, change is still here and everyone can feel it.

Pay attention to one area of life where your relationships are changing the most. Look at the challenge and see the blessing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it's a wonderful day for change as Venus in Virgo harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Plan to do a little something extra for your mate.

You'll want to dedicate time and attention to the things that matter most.

Cook your favorite dinner or reorganize your plans so you can have a simple night of fun without interruptions or distractions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your creativity and passion sector can feel a bit unstable today as Venus in Virgo harmonizes with Uranus in your sign. You are bolder than usual.

You may be itching to travel or to try new things. The desire to explore is strong and it can have you compromising your goals for the sake of living in the moment. If you don't mind living life on the edge for a little while, why not? Have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, managing your emotions when it comes to family matters will require effort today.

With Venus in your fourth house of family harmonizing with Uranus, an unexpected incident can have you reading between the lines.

You'll be picking up signals and deciphering body language that others don't recognize, and it may be hard for you to ignore subtle clues that reveal a problem needs to be addressed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are conservative with words, which turns out to be your superpower this week. While Venus is in your third house of communication you build with the things you say rather than tear others down.

You're sensitive to the needs of your friends and significant other. You don't mind listening to a good friend talk about their own problems today, in fact, you may prefer it. Make time for small talk, though, just to balance your seriousness out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, spending moments with someone is time you'll never get back. So, make sure that the investment you give provides you something in return that's rewarding.

You are not someone that needs to be wasting your life on temporary pleasures when it comes to love.

You have so many other areas of your life that you can be developing. Don't fill space for the sake of not being alone. Be your own best friend if you feel things aren't right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you learn from mistakes today, and being humble about it is not only smart, but it also shows your character. If you make an error and it affects someone you love, then own up to it.

When you show your loved one that you have no problem admitting when you're wrong, you gain so much respect in return. Respect that leads to trust is worth its weight in gold.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, sometimes karma comes around and you don't get to see it, but then there are times that you do. Something that you shared with a good friend or a person you trusted may find its way back to you.

This can be information or an actual monetary item that you thought you'd never see again. You may have been thinking of this topic and then suddenly it appears. Put your thoughts to work today, and send your ideas out to the Universe. It's listening.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, friendship zoning someone isn't easy, especially if you do feel some sort of physical attraction. But, if you're just not into a person, it's better to not pretend.

You can give yourself time to see if the love develops into something more later. For now, take the pressure off to be something that you're not and let things happen organically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, finding where you belong is hard enough as it is, and when you are in a relationship, even more complicated. You may be trying to find a natural rhythm to your love life and your career.

Factor in that your friends would love to see you, too (without your significant other) can make you feel overwhelmed, but see these problems from the bright side. You have so many people who want to be with you, and this says so much about how cherished you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, love can make you do amazing things, and sometimes it can also give you the drive and determination you need to change. You have a true desire to make someone happy, and if that means changing something about your life that no longer fits with your new life together, you'll do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, sharing of your heart is one thing but having someone give you a part of theirs is magic. Today, you may feel like you've won the jackpot as you discover love is reciprocated. The road to being together may not be easy, but when you think about the alternative, it's so worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, talk about your feelings today with someone you love. You are in the right place to be open and transparent. Your heart is wide open to share your thoughts and desires, so don't shut down out of fear. Be open and start speaking. Your words will flow easily once you tap into the reservoir of love that's in your heart.

