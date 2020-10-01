Daily Love Horoscope, October 2, 2020

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on October 2, 2020.

With Venus in Virgo, everything starts to change in relationships and within yourself.

Venus is about love and beauty. She is the goddess of esthetics. She's how you view art and what you find appealing. Venus is also the way you receive love and the way you try to give it to others.

Venus in Virgo puts the breaks on us all in the area of love and relationships. While in Leo, she was full of passion and determination, mostly emotional but greatly felt.

Now the flames burn down to a steady ember, that you can fan, but with purpose. It's a wonderful time to review and look at what areas of life you want to regain control of.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of daily tasks and duties. While this isn't the most romantic position for the planet of love and beauty to be in, it may be what you need at this time.

You have an opportunity for the next month to get back to the basics of love. Explore the practical aspects that make relationships work. What does your love life need that can be found in the details?

From making coffee for your partner to small chats over dinner, capturing small moments can make life sweet. While Mars is in Aries, making things harder for you to manage at times (an angry placement for your ruling planet) small gestures of kindness can help comb-over complications that you feel when life is hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of passion and creativity. Venus is your ruling planet, and now it's time to focus on the organizational aspects of love. What little things mean the most to you that extends beyond beauty? Do you love things nice and clean?

Do you prefer to live a minimalistic lifestyle? Maybe your relationship could use a routine date night or something to consistently look forward to when you're home from work. Healthy choices are essential. Find new ways to work them into your lifestyle with your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of family. There's something sweet and reassuring when a family has memories that they share over and over again. Who looks like who in your family? Do you have treasured photos that others would love copies of?

Perhaps you have recipes that have been kept in your family for years, but no one has ever put them into a book. You might enjoy making something special for the entire family and sharing during Venus in Virgo season.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of communication. Precision in language can come across terse when spoken to someone with a gentle heart. Feelings can be hurt unintentionally. Warm and loving people come across as cold and sterile when their intentions are good.

Try to thicken your skin a little bit during Venus in Virgo season as there can be moments when you receive a message in a way that wounds your spirit. You may be the one to speak in a tone-deaf way, too. Asking clarification questions can be helpful during this month. Try to seek out the good in others, as with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of money. What's more loving than financial security? This month, you're frugal and aware. The value of money is there for you to grasp. You see things for what they are and you can assess the monetary gains or losses that are in front of you.

You work hard and you earn a reward for your efforts. You don't waste time, and you seek time-management that improves your money and your relationship status. You lessen your intrigue with glam and appreciate classic looks.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of identity. This is a significant month for you as you are about to make some changes inside and out that make your life more beautiful. During Venus in Virgo season, it's best to go through your wardrobe and to remove old clothing.

To search out what you love and what decide if an item doesn't bring you joy, you don't need to keep it. You might change your sense of style and even make a big change in your appearance. Not only can life change for you externally, but if you're single, you may meet someone special this month, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of the past. When you can distance yourself from the problem, you can have a better view of the situation, solution, and the truth. You may be criticizing yourself heavily but the truth is that each day that you make a positive decision good things start to happen.

Soon, over the course of the month, you can have your problems greatly divided by your smarter choices. Your past may have a role in who you are as a person, and during Venus in Virgo season you have a chance to stop letting it define you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of friendship. You are friendlier during this month, and you will have a great desire to socialize and spend time with associates and people at work.

You may want to go out and start exploring the world, even if it's just your own neighborhood, and see what life has to offer. While Mercury is in your zodiac sign, you are easily intrigued by facts and details. It's a great time to catch up on your roman

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of career and social status. You get a boost in career and your confidence is top-notch. You are lively and filled with energy. People sense your compassion, and they like you for what you do and say.

You have a nurturing approach to your relationships. You are thoughtful and compassionate. There's a natural ability to help those in need, and you make a wonderful helper to your mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy. This month can be a wonderful time for love and to explore new ideas, cultures, and topics that are foreign to you. You may meet new people from backgrounds that are different from yours and grow from these fresh experiences.

You may have a deep appreciation for knowledge and are eager to study. If you love to read self-help books, this can be a great time to check out the latest on resilience research or read A Course in Miracles or something by Brene Brown.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of shared resources, life and death, and taboo topics. You are more alert to your vulnerabilities this month. You may strive to work on them with intensity.

This can be a time to address character flaws that you know need work and to find a safe person to share your thoughts and ideas with. In love, you look for deep, human connection but are reluctant to let all your guards down if the relationship doesn't make sense.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Venus enters Virgo today, your solar house of partnerships and marital commitments. This is your month of love and you may find your relationship dynamics change. If you're single, you could meet someone; if you're coupled, things that aren't solid can fall apart, and yet, you'll still feel happy.

Lots of things can manifest for you as you learn to love through the process of give and take. You learn most through your relationships while Venus is in Virgo, so be open to explore what love has to teach you this time around.

