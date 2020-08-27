Daily Love Horoscope, August 28, 2020

Love is in the air on Friday!

Friday's daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on August 28, 2020.

Here's what your daily love horoscope reveals for your zodiac sign this Friday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will be in Capricorn. Jupiter will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus today, which brings about sudden adventure.

What else will your daily love horoscope bring on Friday for your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your public image. Today, you may find that you want to save face, but being humble is where love lives.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, which makes it easier to get results when you work on your relationship.

If you've been struggling through a difficult patch, you may discover a little goes a long way and the benefit of the doubt is easier to give.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your thoughts and beliefs.

You may want to say how you really feel, but now may not be the right time.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, and so becoming steadfast in the practice of love is essential for the day.

Things may be difficult right now, but sticking it out and making a commitment to work hard through this process can be a powerful testimony of your love later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your shared resources. You may feel as though you are dealing with lack, but you may find that you're richer than you had thought.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, and so honoring yourself and who you are as a person is an essential part of love today.

You may find that the more you embrace your personality the easier it will be for you to avoid feeling like an outsider. You have the ability to set the tone of the day with the power of your thoughts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your relationships. You may feel lonely right now but a friend who loves you is only a phone call away.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, so when dealing with problems or adversity it's easy to get caught up in negative thinking. When you're carrying so much stress in your heart, it creates weight that bears down on your soul.

Today you may decide to accept the negative aspects of your situation and learn from them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your daily tasks and your health. You may recognize the need to change a few lifestyle habits, and the desire finally catches up with your knowledge.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, and so it can be easier to grapple with change, even if you already know that you're prone to resist it.

You may find that this new beginning that comes as a result of an ending is a happy surprise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your passion and desires. You may be yearning for something amazing to happen and now you can be the catalyst to change.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, and so loneliness can be the reason for change right now.

You already know that you can have so much more in your life if you were given the chance to do so. You are ready to be an example to others on what overcoming means.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your relationship with authority.

You may be having problems with someone you respect, and it's time to work hard on resolving them.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn and this encourages you to practice a spirit of peace with others and to learn and grow in a harmonious way when you sense division or difficulty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your communication. You may be needing to say something important and getting a message off your chest can't be ignored.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn and this can mean that you're in the right headspace, and you are ready to speak from the heart.

You may have the chance to say everything you needed to, but there can be something blocking you from doing so. Persevere.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your personal belongings and what you own.

You may be ready to invest in your home to make it cozier, but you also may be interested in saving your money and living with what you own instead.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn, have the courage to do the right thing for yourself, and to trust your inner wisdom when making these difficult decisions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your personal development.

You may be ready to make a big change in life and it's essential to start with the way that you feel and think about your situation.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn which helps you to believe that there is an abundance of opportunity out there for you.

You may find the right situation easily when you decide to let yourself be vulnerable and to take a risk. Let someone get close to your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your past.

You may be holding on to something that cannot change, and it's up to you to simply let go and start over.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn and this means letting go of your past is a path to enlightenment.

You may have felt confused about your life purpose but it is fully accessible to you at this time. Try seeing yourself through the lens of your loved one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn emphasizing your friendships.

You may be ready to make a new friendship with a person you just met but they are wanting much more than you are ready to give.

The Capricorn Moon conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn and this makes you a powerfully strong person in the area of love and friendship.

Provide someone your loving support. Focus on being the type of person who acts loving even when you don't feel like it is deserved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.