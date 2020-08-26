Daily Love Horoscope, August 27, 2020

Thursday's daily love forecast is here!

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign this Thursday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign Virgo and the Moon will be in Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 1:38 p.m. EST.

The Virgo Sun will harmonize with the Capricorn Moon which can bring a boost of happiness to your daily love horoscope.

Stability is essential to love and tomorrow's astrology seems to promise both structure and predictability.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, adding a dreamy element to the energy, which can make love fun and playful, too.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your childhood dreams sector.

You may have some unrealized dreams about love and visions of what life could have been can manifest today.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, which activates your career and your public self sector, for the next few days.

While work may feel like a second-best option, you'll find this to be a great place to channel some of your energy as you work on acceptance and also seeing that the future is still hopeful. You can get what you want at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your friendships and your communication sector.

Speaking from a place of truth and honesty can be difficult at first, but once you get started it can be easier for you to do.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your personal philosophies sector, for the next few days. You are a person of unique experiences, so of course, you may not find someone who agrees with everything you say or think. However, this is a great time of challenge.

You may learn to be adaptable as you discover the people who accept you for who you are and those that you have to distance yourself from because the differences are too much to heal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of money sector and your career sector. Money and finances can be a tough relationship matter.

You may find yourself not wanting to discuss bills or things that you buy with a partner today. However, you may realize there are things that you need to manage better without hearing it from your partner.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your shared resources sector, for the next few days. While being a team makes managing money difficult, it's a good time to talk about what you both want as a couple.

You may find a happy medium exists so that you can have peace and harmony in your home and this aspect of your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your personal development and your desire to learn sector.

You may find out that there are quite a few things about your partner that you do not necessarily love or know enough about.

Once the fog of ignorance lifts, you might think that this is a red flag, but perhaps it's you need to wait before coming to such a strong conclusion.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your commitment sector, for the next few days, which can make sticking to your partner with all your heart challenging. It's a good time to ask yourself why are you truly together and what it is you love about your mate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your shared resources and your hidden enemies sector. In love, there are lots of things that can threaten your relationship.

From work responsibilities and not having enough time to do it all, spending quality time with your significant other can be difficult to do consistently.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your health, and daily duties sector, for the next few days.

So try not to let yourself worry that things won't work out or that they will always be this way. With a little bit of creativity, you can figure a solution out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of friendships and your love life sector. The love of friends is so wonderful. When you are single, your friends are what makes life complete.

But if you are in a relationship, it's so easy to forget that your friends need time and attention too. It's hard when you start adulting and life gets busy. You may feel like you're outgrowing each other.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your passion and play sector, for the next few days. This is a wonderful time to reconnect with your friends and to see that you can have the best of both worlds, if not all the time, most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of career and work with your daily duties sector.

Try not to let love be a chore that you do from duty but an act that you participate in through love.

You may not always feel the love for your partner or even for strangers, but this has so much more to do with your heart condition than about them.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your authority figures and parenting sector, for the next few days. This may make you take on the role of a mother when you should be more a lover and a friend. Try to remember that you can't fix people you love. When you help them, remember that you're on a journey together, and walk with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of personal philosophies and your joy sector.

Focus on the good things in life. When you see only problems it's amazing how much more they grow.

You may only be trying to fix things or make things better, but focusing on the negative can give your partner the impression that you don't like them or that you've fallen out of love.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your communication and short-term travel sector, for the next few days. If you have to take a short trip or even just enjoy a long car ride, it can take you out of your routine and help you to remember what you do love about your partner.

Do something that helps you to return to a state of mind that is less determined to see what you lack but instead view what you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your childhood and your shared resources sector. It's a wonderful time to look at how much stronger you can be as a couple.

You may be used to doing everything by yourself, but with the right person by your side, life seems less difficult even during hard times.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your money and personal property sector, for the next few days. This can be a great time to discuss what you both want and need. If two heads are better than one, not only pooling resources but ideas can make your life feel so much stronger as a united front.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of communication and commitments sector. It's a good day to evaluate the status of your relationship.

If you have been dating someone, you may wonder where things are headed. You may not want to rush things but to know if you're on the same page is important.

The Moon will spend the day in your zodiac sign, which is also your personal development sector, for the next few days. When you are uncertain about your relationship's future, focus on your career and yourself.

You may not be ready to have this type of conversation with your significant other. So, finishing things that may cause you to be distracted when the time is right, can be a great way to channel your uncertainty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your personal wants daily duties sector. It's a great day to focus on your personal things and allow your partner to do the same. You may need a day to yourself to catch up on all that you want to do before the weekend.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your past and hidden enemies sector, for the next few days. So solve the problems that slow you down. From grocery shopping to putting away the laundry. Let the little things that keep you from having fun be handled early.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty will trine Neptune in Pisces and this opens the doors of your self and your passion sector. This is a great time to start putting yourself in the mood for love.

You may be ready to have a good weekend with your partner. So, pick up dinner. Make the dessert. Perhaps pick the movies you want to see together. Thinking about what you will get to enjoy can be fun.

The Moon will spend the day in Capricorn, your friendship sector, for the next few days. Entice this part of your relationship so you can bond with one another. It's a great time to be with your love who is also your best friend.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.