Daily Love Horoscope For August 26, 2020

The Moon in Sagittarius makes love an adventure.

Your daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for you and all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology.

The Sun continues its transit through Virgo Season until September 22, 2020 and each day love can become a part of your daily routine.

The Moon brings adventure to your daily love horoscope while it transits through the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

It's a wonderful time in astrology to step up and make things easier on yourself and your partner.

From breakfast in bed to sending sweet notes with gentle reminders, Virgo season can be a great time to foster lasting love each day.

The Moon will spend the day in Sagittarius, and this activates personal philosophies and higher learning for all zodiac signs. Why not learn about love?

What else does your daily love horoscope forecast for your zodiac sign?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your daily duties sector. It's the little things that count.

In love, this is the perfect time to make it a habit to do something caring and kind for the people in your life that you cherish.

You might want to make a small routine that signals to your loved ones that you're always going to be by their side.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to do things that give you a sense of home. Be more inviting and bring back some old school charm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your passion and romantic sector. Love is something that you crave and need.

In love, this is the perfect time to plan for a romantic adventure. It's always great when you can be spontaneous but doing something that you have planned for a while can be fun and sweet too.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to speak from the heart and to wear your feelings on your sleeve. Do something so that your actions are loudest and you don't need to speak words at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your authority figures and how you feel about people in power sector. You are in control of your life.

In love, this can be your way of asserting dominance in a situation. It may be time to let your guards down a little bit and allow someone to take the lead. You may enjoy it.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to be a giver. Buy something for your loved one to keep on their desk as a visual reminder of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your communication sector. Let your words be uplifting.

In love, this can mean learning to be comfortable with the process of vulnerability. You may not always feel that this is the case, but today's a good day to retry.

Opening up and letting someone see your tender side isn't easy but it does allow them to love you more than before. Transparency is always so attractive.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to be yourself and to embrace being accepted as you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your personal property sector. If you have it to spend, it's a great day for going shopping with or for your partner.

In love, this can mean buying something for a partner or it can be a great time for making a dedicated space for your significant other so that when they visit you, they feel a sense of home.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to love others, even those you have been hurt by. You don't have to keep them in your life, but you can be the bigger person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your personal development sector. It's never too late to do be a better person.

In love, this can mean learning to work on yourself instead of trying to change your partner. You wouldn't enjoy it if the roles were reversed.

Sometimes you won't be able to make someone be what you want them to be, so you have to turn your energy back on to yourself.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to connect with old friends, even those that you knew in childhood. You may find that when you reconnect with your roots, it does something good for your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your hidden enemies sector. Everyone has some, but sometimes they manifest to reveal who they are.

In love, this can mean realizing that as much as you'd like to befriend an X that it may not be possible. In the long run, you have to let the past rest and move on.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to work hard to rebuild your confidence and to avoid letting anyone tear it down again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your friendship sector. The love of friendship is essential to who you are.

In love, this can mean learning to let romance and fun be a part of your existing friendships. It doesn't matter if you're single or in a relationship, life is sweeter when you are with your friends.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to learn and grow from mistakes. You're not only human, but you're a smart one and can adjust your thinking after experiencing a valuable lesson.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your career and work sector. You may be working hard on a goal and it's what you love.

In love, this can mean making time for your significant others when it feels like you're already overextended with things to do.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to share what you have with people that are in need. Donate something that is gently used. Do something that tugs at your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your personal philosophy sector. Think outside of the box.

In love, this can mean reading books and articles on love and relationships or binge-watching on videos and rom-coms that challenge you to stay believing in love.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to grow closer and more in love with the person you are dating. You can make a decision to love someone as if you are just starting all over again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your shared resources sector. Life is about give and take.

In love, this can mean starting to reconsider your opinion about moving in with someone. Perhaps you have reservations about pooling resources together but now you might consider doing the idea after all.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to do something small each day that makes you feel like things are going in a direction you like. set a goal. Be optimistic about your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Virgo season and the Sun in the zodiac sign of Virgo activates your commitments sector. Be willing to say "I do."

In love, this can mean deciding that you have found someone you want to grow old with. Even if you struggle with commitment phobia, you may feel like it's time for you to let that go and take a leap of faith.

Venus in Cancer gives you an opportunity to be romantic and to dedicate yourself to loving someone with all your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.