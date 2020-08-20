Daily Love Horoscope, August 21, 2020

Have a great Friday, zodiac signs!

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Moon leaves Virgo and enters Libra at 5:17 a.m. EST.

Venus in Cancer is all about comfort and staying more introverted. Venus will oppose the planet of growth, Jupiter all day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty activates your authority in relationships today, and you get to take the lead.

You may find that you are able to see the good in others and relate closely to both the feminine and masculine principles of love.

Sometimes people can be rough around the edges and this requires an extra dose of patience from you.

You may need to lean in on your optimistic side and see beyond the current situation so that you can project the good you hope to see in the final outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

Today, you may need to work a little bit harder to express your concerns with someone you love. You may not always have the answers but it's good to at least show that you care.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, and this can bring out the desire to be a good friend even when the other person isn't being as kindly back in return.

You may feel like you're doing things in a way that doesn't make sense at times, but being yourself is always a good decision.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

You may be sharing and giving of your heart only to feel like you're not receiving the same back in return.

You may wonder if you are being too generous and kind and should pull back a little bit in order to save yourself from being hurt.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, and this can give an illusion to the love that you're trying to give.

You may perceive what areas of your love life are working and which may need to be taken down a notch.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a good time to let go of any false hope you have about a situation that you know in your heart isn't meant for you. It can be hard to do, but forgiveness can be the path of least resistance today.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today. You may be learning from experience, which can be a difficult teacher.

However, over time you can learn to release any anger, frustration or blame you have about the time you spent in this situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a good day to practice good boundaries and to start taking on a new routine in your love life.

You may need or want to be more creative about the way that you express love to your mate or toward a new person you like.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today. It's a great time to share your time, energy, and efforts.

You may find that the more you allow yourself to show your care and concern for others, the more creative and inventive ideas you have about love come to the surface.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a great day for your love life even if it feels as though it's harder than usual to get what you want from someone you care for.

You may be growing closer as friends and as each of you expresses your individuality, it's easy to see why you care for each other but difficult as well.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today and the illusions of love can make you question things but it's a wonderful time to explore the dynamics of your current relationship or situationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's an amazing time to be optimistic about love and all of its expressions. You may be learning something new about the way you love others by the feedback you receive from your partner.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, and this can make a difficult time tempting to abandon altogether.

However, there may be a part of you that understands that when things get tough that's when the miracle is just around the corner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a great day to talk about your love life with your partner and to explore the way that you two can become closer.

You might find sending text messages, email or even scheduling a spontaneous lunch date helps to bring the conversation out in the open so you can discuss it.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, and the idea of romance can be full of wonder and surprise.

It's an amazing time to pursue and plan a romantic adventure filled with imagination and fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a wonderful time to take inventory of all the good things you experience in your love life.

Having a moment of gratitude for relationships past and present can be great for your mind.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, and you may find that you're able to relate more to an older relative in your life.

It's a good day to reach out to the people you love just to share kind words or to be in touch and encourage their hearts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a great day to be slightly more selfish when it comes to your love life and relationships.

You may have been spending less time with your partner and now you'd like to bring things closer once again.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, so speaking about any illusions you felt in the past can be helpful to explore.

It's a great day for confronting any lies or mistaken beliefs you have had in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

It's a great day to go over the past and to revisit some misstep you have taken but are ready to repair and make right once again.

It can be a day of healing and growth once you have set to rest the past and a situation that you did not feel good about.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, so investing time into saying what you feel is invaluable and a positive tool toward growth and healthy intimacy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty, Venus will oppose Jupiter, the planet of luck and love in Capricorn.

Friendship is an important part of your daily life today. You may find that you're able to be yourself and to grow closer to someone you love.

You may find that the more you learn about your partner though experience the easier it is to share from the heart.

Venus trine Neptune takes place today, and this can be a positive and restful time in your love life. It's a great day to go with the flow.

