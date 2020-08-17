Daily Love Horoscope For August 18, 2020

The New Moon in Leo takes place on Tuesday.

Your daily love horoscope is here for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Tuesday's daily love horoscope encourages all zodiac signs to start over again.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo for one more day. The last day of a solar season is always the most intense.

On Tuesday night the New Moon in Leo will perfect at 10:42 p.m. EST., and when a New Moon arrives it's time to begin new projects.

Venus in Cancer is about needing to feel secure and a desire to experience predictability.

Venus in Cancer will harmonize shocking Uranus in Taurus, and this can bring unexpected news, a dramatic change to your love life.

There can be a burst of inspiration that prompts change for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo continuing a theme related to your passion and purpose, including how you communication wants with someone you love.

The Moon in Leo increases your desire to be in love and to feel cherished by the person you're attracted to.

You will feel a strong desire for affection, and it's truly heartbreaking if you don't get it.

Venus in Cancer in harmony with Uranus in Taurus opens your mind and heart to love, and all the possibilities that go with it.

You may break free from any outdated perceptions about a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and it's a great day to seek counsel from someone about any doubts you have about yourself or a situation involving your current relationship.

The Moon in Leo can help you to feel things from another person's perspective. It can be a good day for you to gain some insight and wisdom from a person who has learned patience.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus something unexpected can be said today that reveals what a person really thinks about you. You may also say something that surprises yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and this can bring unwanted attention if you share more than what you had planned. Try to be careful when feeling excited and wanting to share things with others unless you are certain that it's the right time.

The Moon in Leo makes it a great day to play your favorite music and go with a partner on a long car ride to talk about life and relax for a little while.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus can make something you once thought to be significant irrelevant.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and this is a good time for you to make decisions or to discuss shared financial responsibilities with your significant other.

It's also a good time to pick something up that you and your significant other would love to have in your home for comfort reasons.

The Moon in Leo makes it a good day for friendships and one person, in particular, may stand out to you more.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus; you may feel drawn to a person you recently met and sense an instant connection.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and it's a great day of discovery for you. Journal. Listen to podcasts. Pray. Schedule some downtime. Enjoy a walk in nature with your partner.

The Moon in Leo opens the door to your inner voice. Be gentle with yourself today.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, so a miracle can happen in a friendship or you may discover a change in a person you thought would never improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and it can be a good time to share something that you have been wanting to reveal about your past. If you have been feeling stuck or having trouble letting go of a mistake you once made, today can open the door to healing and growth so you can love openly.

The Moon in Leo activates your karmic sector. If you have treated others with kindness, then something good can come of it for you.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, and you may be impacted by a talk, experience or something that happens to a person you know from work. You might receive news that changes your outlook.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and it's a great day to spend with your friend or to rekindle a friendship bond with your significant other.

Take time to get to know each other a little bit more. If life has become routine, call a time out and make an effort to show your interest as if you're starting all over again.

The Moon in Leo and this activates your friendship sector. It's a great day to give extra love and attention to a friend who has been going through a tough time.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, and something amazing could happen for your significant other where you also receive a benefit. A sweet gift can be given or some act of kindness can be displayed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and it's a great day for working on your relationship. Love can be difficult and sometimes people fall short. But, there's maybe a window of opportunity to admit your shortcomings and express a sincere commitment to changing for the better.

The Moon in Leo and this activates your work sector. You may notice that you stand out and are viewed positively by others at your job.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, so don't give up on a partner that you feel has not been acting in their usual way.

You may not know what's going on during the day but at night when their guards are down, they will share from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today and today is perfect for learning and growing with your partner. You may be going through quite a few transitions and even if talking things over isn't enough, you can still try to understand things from a different perspective.

The Moon in Leo and this activates your higher learning sector; if you have been planning to get married but need to take a marital course to get your license, today's a good time to apply.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, and it's a great day to turn your whole life around by changing a simple habit that you and your significant other do together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today, and this opens your sector of shared resources. You may find yourself intrigued by the experiences you have not had but contribute to your significant other's character.

The Moon in Leo and your solar house of shared resources is activated. It's a great time to help someone in need who may not be able to assist themselves.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, and it's a great day to act spontaneously and to do something romantic and loving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today and this makes today a beautiful day for love and romance. You may feel ready to start fresh in your relationship or finally feel ready to let a partner go.

The Moon in Leo and it's a good time for you to handle your love life with special care an concern.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, it's a great day for leaving loving post-it notes around for your partner to find them.

If you've been concerned about a significant other's fidelity, something unusual can happen in order to reveal their unfaithfulness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Leo today and it's a great day for you to focus on the things that make your relationship work. You might even feel moved to go above and beyond your ordinary routine to make the day extra special.

The Moon in Leo and it's a good time to share your love and hope with others; you might make a ministry out of love teaching others how to act with kindness.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus and it's a wonderful day for affection and pillow talk without any interruptions from others.

