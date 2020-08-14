Daily Love Horoscope For August 15, 2020

Time to reflect on love, zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Your love horoscope for Saturday takes place while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and the Moon in Cancer conjunct with Venus, the planet of love and beauty.

How will your zodiac sign be impacted by Saturday's astrology?​

It's a great day to invest in your family and buy something that makes your home comfortable for all.

Love takes a U-turn as Uranus in the zodiac sign of Taurus begins retrograde season. Uranus rules the miraculous and what is electrifying.

Uranus in Taurus has been cited by astrologers all over the world as the planet to observe because of its impact on our agriculture, money, and personal property.

Even though Venus rules Taurus, Uranus in this zodiac sign stirs the pot for the things that we love and use our money to buy.

For your zodiac sign, how will Uranus retrograde on Saturday affect your daily love horoscope?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in the same zodiac sign so there's double the energy for you to share your love for wisdom, the elderly, and people who make a family rich in legacy and history.

It's a wonderful day for you to see the world as a place where challenge and purpose intersect more than it doesn't. You may find that you are eager to see your parents or that you would love to bring the family closer together.

It's a day for letting your heart guide you and to wear your intentions on your sleeve. If you've been letting yourself slide on your appearance due to working from home or spending so much time on schoolwork or the family, take a few moments of extra care so you not only feel your best but you look as beautiful as you can be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, so today you're in tune with your softer side. You are open to new adventures and there's optimism when it comes to love.

You have the ability to embrace experiences related to art and nature with your partner.

Even if you're not into Shakespeare, you'll enjoy watching old plays about love or reading the classics with your loved one. It's a great day to talk about romance and to reflect about the possibilities of love in the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and this brings attention to your material possessions and what you have in place that makes you feel comfortable.

It's a great day for enhancing your surroundings and instilling a sense of peace and harmony in your home.

You will want to add any finishing touches to projects that you have going on in your house. It's a great time to be led by your intuition.

A female figure may also present in your life and she can become an advisor to you about your finances. You may find that you're able to understand the rhythm of your personal space and what it needs to make your house feel more like home.

You can bring an energy of hospitality into your partner's life as well by adding a touch of something they like too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and this combined energy can intensify the way that you're feeling about your love life. It's a great day for self-love and for doing things that make you feel good about your life.

You may have a strong appreciation for your personal space today, even if you don't mind spending time with your partner as well. You might catch yourself reflecting on your future and what you want your relationship to be like.

This can be a truly beautiful day for you, so it's best not to overfill it with things that you do. Instead, aim to just be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and this can be a day of changes bore out of unexpected adversity.

You may find that you're eager to retreat and let your ego heal after a slight brush with emotional disappointment perhaps caused by a friend who says something offhanded.

With Mercury in your zodiac sign, words carry a special meaning and you're paying close attention to the things that others say (and do).

You may need a moment to think but don't spend too much time analyzing what you should have said or could have said right now.

Sometimes things that happen aren't a reflection of you, but of the entire situation. As the Sun begins to leave your zodiac sign, things may intensify and then the fog of misunderstanding can lift.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and you may find yourself feeling and thinking a lot about a particular someone among your friendship circle.

Today is a great day for considering a move in with someone that you get along well with. If you have a crush on a friend you may feel as though it's time to say something about how you feel.

You may feel hesitant to open up about your thoughts or feelings as Mercury in Leo makes being bold slightly riskier for your zodiac sign. It may be a good time to feel out a situation and then make a decision about what you will say and how.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and this brings added intensity and focus to your career sector and your public image.

You may find that it really does matter to you if your partner supports your work or not. You may not be asking for them to take on any extra responsibility but just to show that you are respected for the work that you do in the public sphere.

You may appreciate it when your partner sends you an "I love you" text when you're super busy or offers to pick up dinner so that you don't have to cook or grab something for yourself. The little things will make a big difference in your life at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and this provides a strong sense of value to your learning and personal philosophy when it comes to love.

As you love someone you learn about what they like and don't like. You might find these discoveries helpful and intriguing. Some of them could be surprising as well.

With Uranus retrograde taking place in your solar house of relationships, you may find yourself wanting to make suggestions on how to make time together

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer and these activate your shared resources sector. This can be a day of worry where you are concerned about how things work out for you.

You may wonder if you need to speak up for yourself to defend a position. If can be a time when you introvert from the noise of life and withdraw, even to the dismay of your partner.

You may just need some alone time and want to unwind, along with your thoughts, until you've played out a million scenarios that are concerning to you.

Since worry doesn't help anyone, it's ideal to let things rest. If you can't make any changes and a situation is not in your hands, don't try to force it to be so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and you may feel like taking a more relaxed and softer approach to love and your relationships.

Today's perfect for doting on the one you love. You may recognize that your partner has had a long week and so have you! So, initiating a night of simplicity is definitely something to do. Pick out a movie and maybe grab your favorite takeout meal.

Plan for foot rubs and snuggles on the couch while enjoying a romantic flick. You may need this time of recharging your batteries with one another. It's a great day to just chill and let each other have no expectations other than to be together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and it's a good day to take care of your body and give yourself some tender care.

You might feel as though your relationship has been putting a lot of pressure for you to perform and you just want to enjoy life right now.

You can ask for what you need and make suggestions, too. You can't anticipate that your partner will read your mind if you drop enough subtle hits. Be the one who moves things in the right direction; whatever works for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Cancer conjuncts Venus in Cancer, and this brings a strong desire to love and to be loved.

You may even feel a ting of shame with the longing that you have during this time for compassion and empathy from others; however, with Venus and the Moon's energy combined, it's better for you to own your experience and to be raw and honest with the way that you feel.

You may find that you're able to process things when you face your emotions head-on instead of trying to fight them or ignore them today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.