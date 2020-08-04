Your daily love horoscope for August 5, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The waning gibbous Moon in Pisces.

The last two weeks of Leo season was marked at the arrival of the Full Moon in Aquarius on Monday.

Now that the Moon is in the sign of Pisces, we all experience a soulful adventure in love.

Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Leo which brings strength to communication.

If you are shy or someone who is afraid to speak up for yourself, this week may start to change things for you.

The Moon works in harmony with Uranus, the planet of the miraculous, and this can empower an area of your zodiac sign's chart for love.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Wednesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see what is a hidden enemy in your love life.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces which makes it so easy to let go of the past and even forget that it exists. You may feel ready to move forward despite having felt that your pain or sadness would last forever.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, so you may have to push a little bit more to get the love or romance you are after. You may have unknowingly put out a vibe that you were preoccupied and not interested in being romanced by someone you love. So, now you have to send a new signal that you are open to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see friendships for what they are and how they make you feel.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces which makes it so easy to be friends with a person you love, in fact, it's a great day to schedule some time with your partner to do something nice together; or if you're single, hang with your bestie.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, you may need to show some extra love and respect to your partner if things have been tense this week.

If you're trying to rebuild your relationship, it's a good time to demonstrate that you're willing to do your part.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see your social status and how it influences other areas of your life.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces you may find that you're able to work through your relationship problems. It can feel like you are hitting the reset button once again and starting from a clean slate.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and it can make it hard to communicate what's on your mind right away, but not impossible. You may find that you're able to say what you feel but it may take some time to gather your thoughts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see what you need to learn about love and how your thinking influences your relationships.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces can make learning about someone you love easy for you to do. You may also be comfortable with where you are different and not feel that you're relationship is threatened if you don't see eye-to-eye.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, you may need to drop a boundary where you had once acted overly protective. You may also feel a strong need to spend some one-on-one time with your significant other, uninterrupted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see the way you share resources and how your partnerships do the same for you.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces and your relationship can find that space where it's give-and-take. You may find that your partner is generous and kind toward you today.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and it's a good time to establish your wants and needs in a loving way. You may find that you're able to break out of an old pattern in your relationship that has hindered your sense of closeness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see your love life and partnerships for their long-term potential.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces helping you to meet someone if you're single. If you're in a relationship, you may find yourself interested in supporting your significant other in simple but powerful ways.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which can make it difficult for you or a partner to let go of a slight off-comment or to drop a matter that stems from a past problem. Grudges can get in the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see your daily duties and how they work into your relationship with a partner.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces, so that the daily routine feels comforting and it provides a sense of familiarity that you need.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and cultivating a friendship with your partner can require a little more effort. If you have been talking less and less, someone will need to make the first move.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see what you need to feel connected with your romantic side.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces giving you a strong sense of fulfillment. Romance can be expressed and introduced into your relationship without feeling inhibited.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, which can make it apparent if someone refuses to see you for who you are and not act as though they value you. You may be in a position where you start to wonder if it's time to move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see how your family upbringing influences your love life.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces helping you to find a way to share a mutual respect with your partner and to forgive where ego clashes were involved.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and it can be a time of learning and growth for you. You also may consider or want to begin discussing a future long-distance trip to visit with family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see new ways to communicate better with your loved one.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces making communication light-hearted and sweet.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and it's a good time to talk about sharing resources, moving in together or what the future would look like if you started to merge your monies.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see what you value about your partner.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces making it necessary to take care not to overspend or splurge on gifts for the one you love.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, so there can be some complications in your relationship but nothing that you can't work out if you both try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces helping you to see yourself and the role you play in relationships with others.

Venus in Gemini trines with the Moon in Pisces revealing your compassionate nature and sweet side.

The Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo will semi-square Venus in Gemini, and it can create a need for a new routine or a change in the way you plan your time together. Flexibility will be needed.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.