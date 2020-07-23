Daily Love Horoscope, July 24, 2020

Your love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The waxing crescent Moon is located in Virgo all day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon will enter Libra at 9:52 p.m. EST tonight.

There's plenty of time for love while the Sun is in Leo for your horoscope today.

The Sun will be in Leo at 1 degree brings intensity to love and romance to your daily love horoscope.

The Moon in Virgo makes practicality truly attractive. It's a great day to plan something sweet that's also a bit over the top.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are willing to let down your guard today, and you are open to talk about why you were less apt to let someone too close to your heart in the first place.

This is a romantic time for you while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo.

You are romantic, Aries, and it's so easy to make you happy because of the way that you feel about love right now.

While Venus is still in Gemini, loving conversations that help you to understand yourself are welcomed. In fact, you're not picky.

A good friend who is willing to listen is one who can find a special place in your heart during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's a great day to act on your feelings and make an attempt to show your romantic side to your sweetie, Taurus.

You don't need a special occasion to gift a gift to show your appreciation for someone you love.

You might be thinking that you have to buy something fancy for a honeymoon or just to be sweet, but today's perfect for making a handmade item that's straight from the heart.

You can plan a special surprise and tuck a love note beneath a pillow or draw a little heart on the mirror after your shower steams and then your sweetie will see it later.

Today's made for love that's uncharacteristic. Don't worry if your expressions aren't within the norm. Think outside of the box.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while Venus is in your sign for the rest of this week, it's important to just be yourself in the things you say and do.

The Sun in Leo encourages you to express your love in ways that are natural will be well received by the person you love.

You don't want to pretend or try to be pleasing by mirroring what you think they want you to do, especially while your ruling planet, Mercury is in Cancer.

Instead, be vulnerable and transparent because this is what made your significant other fall in love with yo in the first place. So, stay true to what they hope to see now, you as they think you once were.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past always has a funny way of coming back when you feel you're in a better place.

Perhaps the reason that you are experiencing the resurfacing of old emotions or an X who has a need to reconnect is so that you can have a chance at closure.

A final goodbye can be so important to you during this time in your life while Mercury is in your zodiac sign. You're thinking clearer now, and you're ready to learn and to grow.

You don't want to carry the burden of the past with you everywhere you go. You need to move on with your life so that you're free to love like you know you can.

While the Sun is in Leo, remember your worth and tell it to yourself daily.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, while the Sun is in your zodiac sign, you need friends to be by your side and to help you to see the beauty of life that's all around you.

With Mercury in Cancer, you don't want people who will paint a pretty picture or tell you the things that they think you want to hear.

During the Moon in Virgo, what you want is the raw truth in all its beauty. You're looking to grow spiritually and that can only be done in the right environment of true love.

It's important that you share how open you are to this to your loved one today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, while the Moon is in your zodiac sign you are open to change but it has to make sense.

You're not asking for too much right now, because this is also what you are willing to do for the right reasons, and Mercury in Cancer brings this energy to the forefront of your mind.

You and your partner may be going through a tough time, and it's clearly going to manifest in ways you didn't anticipate during this Leo season.

While Mercury is in Cancer, friendship, and talking with one another as if you are truly close is the key to getting through this relational hurdle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, during Leo season your friendships are an invaluable part of your experience right now.

Your closest friends are how you will see what true love looks like in real life, especially while Mercury is in the sign of Cancer.

You might not have anticipated that all the work and time you've invested over the years by spending time with certain people would pay off in this way, during Saturn in Capricorn, you get what you give.

However, spending time with the people who know you and have a history with you will be where you feel most connected and understood.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a wonderful way of working on things to make sure your partner feels loved and respected.

Right now, while the Sun is in Leo, you are showing that you have the right spirit and heart. You easily wear your heart on your sleeve, especially while Mercury is in the sign of Cancer.

You share your love easily because that's who you are, and when your friends get to benefit from seeing your heart in action, they feel so blessed to know you.

You have good luck coming your way in love, while Jupiter is in your solar house of communication. So speak from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, keep doing things the way that you are as it is working out for you, and while Jupiter, your ruling planet is in Capricorn, you're super smart and aware of what must be done.

You have an opportunity to grow your relationship in a way that it has not before.

During this Leo season, you can learn what love is and what it is not through the power of shared experiences.

You are able to understand your partner better during Venus in Gemini, and fortunately, without any expectations, things just flow together as you hoped it would.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, during this Leo season, you are going to benefit in so many ways through the love and care of your partner.

You may not have anticipated that your partner would be rewarded for all their hard work and effort so soon, but of course, you are glad to be there to see it happening in your lives.

Today is a wonderful time for you to show how blessed you feel to be together. You have so much support while Saturn retrograde is back in your zodiac sign.

Plan something sweet and simple. Do something that brings you closer together as you celebrate what life can bring at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, while the Sun is in Leo, you feel the need to love and to give love with all your heart.

Single or married, you are open to the way that love expresses itself in both simple ways and during difficult times.

While Venus is in Gemini, you are more romantic and intense about showing your loved one that you can be silly and playful, too.

While the Moon is in Virgo you will want to show your generous side, too. You love helping others, and when it's your mate, even more so.

If you can, look for a new way to help your mate overcome a difficult time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while the Moon in Virgo activates your solar house of love and partnership, you are eager to do something special with your loved one.

Plan an inviting evening or dinner with your partner. Let your caretaking side shine through. Neptune retrograde in your zodiac sign can give you lots of ideas and your creative side is alive and ready to express itself fully.

You don't have to worry that things are perfect when you're showing this softer side of your personality, especially during this year's Leo season.

Instead, let the influence of Mercury in Cancer be a guiding force. Your words and actions speak on your behave in soft and gentle ways.

There's no need to force anything. Just be yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.