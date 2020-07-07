Daily Love Horoscope, July 8, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Aquarius entering Pisces where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon enters Pisces at 2:16 p.m. EST. The Moon in Pisces is spiritual, easily expressed and dedicated to loving others.

We need some loving energy to come our way on Wednesday. Mercury retrograde in the sign of Cancer will square an empowered Mars in the sign of Aries.

Our feelings are uplifted and eager to explore.

The effect of Mars on Mercury retrograde can create a sense of anxiety for some zodiac signs. It can feel as though something is looming, but no idea as to what.

This week is slightly more intense than others, to begin with.

We are one week before the Final Quarter Moon, which arrives this weekend in the sign of Aries.

There's a lot to accomplish in the department of love.

We have changes to make and adapting can be hard to do, perhaps even scary.

Conversations with loved ones are particularly important on Wednesday. You may sense if a partner is unhappy.

It's time to listen and to share openly.

You may not be comfortable with vulnerability or saying how you really think and feel, but it's so important to attempt during Wednesday's Mercury and Mars square.

The Moon in Pisces makes a helpful and encouraging guide. The Moon in Pisces gives a generous desire to love and to commit to others in a supportive, caring way.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are super easy to talk to you today. In fact, your charm is alluring that you can draw many admirers your way.

You could be so charming that you could easily persuade your partner to do something you'd like for them to do such as a buy you a little trinket or take you somewhere that you'd like to go in the future.

You won't want to abuse your power in the area of love, but instead use it to bring one special person closer to your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You know what you want more than ever before today.

You may have realized something about yourself recently and this gives you natural confidence.

You may feel drawn toward adventure and to take a risk in the love department.

You could even be feeling invincible in love and it can feel amazing to be so sure of yourself at this time of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your natural beauty radiates that even your friends will take notice.

It's a great day to update your Facebook social media profile or to put a nice selfie on your Instagram.

You find it easy to chat with others, and if you're dating or looking, you won't feel timid about chatting with someone new online.

However, be careful not to share too many details with someone you've not met yet today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may still be holding on to something that hurt you in the past and now you're projecting it to the present.

It's not good when you assume the worst in someone basing your position on pain from a different relationship.

Work on this part of your heart so you can heal and have a positive relationship now or in the near future.

Make a decision to start thinking differently and be open to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a great day to spend time with a friend. You might enjoy planning a weekend together today.

If you need a little time to get away, see if your bestie wants to do a weekend trip with you.

You can even do a staycation at each other's house and have fun catching up and unwinding over your favorite beverages and some pizza.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may feel some regret for oversharing with your partner.

It may have been too soon to express everything that's on your heart.

You may need some time to adjust to the reality of this level of transparency when it comes to your emotions.

Once you do, you might actually realize you enjoy having someone in your life that sees the good and bad parts of your personality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A loved one can challenge the things that you believe by learning to see things from their point of view.

Their strong opinions about a matter you're unfamiliar with can cause there to be a perceived disparity in the way that you see life.

Learn from these experiences.

You may start to feel like your mind is opened in a way that you were closed off to all because of loving someone who is different from you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, disclosure may be a bit stressful, even about the little things.

You may just need someone to bring things down a notch and help you to relax and unwind.

It's not a good day to go too deeply into problems.

You may want to talk, but not want to all at the same time.

So, take a break and just do something fun and enjoyable instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Focus on your love life and invest your time and energy into your relationship.

Today, forget about the business of life and just get personal and intimate with your partner.

Why not shut off the cell phones and decide that you're going to focus on one another for the evening.

Tonight's energy is perfect for giving your romance more of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you may find you are in a power play with your partner.

It can be that your relationship is still trying to find its own voice.

When you're two strong individuals who have come together it can be tough to see who is going to be more dominant.

Still, bend a little bit and also stand strong on matters you can't see yourself ever compromising.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Talking about love and reading poetry about people who were in love with each other can help you to reconnect to the spirit of love.

Spend a little bit of time doing research on the greatest love stories of all time.

You might also enjoy watching a romantic movie with your partner.

Check out The Notebook or some other film that makes you think about the love that lasts forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your love is easily lavished on your partner and matters related to your home.

Today's the perfect day to spruce up a room or to decorate for the summer.

You can plan to repaint a room or add some pretty flowers to enjoy.

Add little romantic touches to your room and even to your wardrobe to give you that sensual feeling of being alive with love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.