Daily Love Horoscope, July 9, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in the zodiac sign of Pisces where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will transit the third astrology house while in the zodiac sign of Gemini making Thursday a wonderful day to chat with your loved one about their hopes and dreams.

Venus will be ignited by its empowering relationship with driven Mars in the zodiac sign of Aries

. It's a great time for all zodiac signs to make some changes that work for all parties involved.

Venus will be in a complicated relationship with transformational Pluto and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, but there's Universal support lovers.

If you have hit a roadblock in your love life, under this astrological energy, you can work things out well.

Venus will square the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Thursday, too.

This relationship between how we work for love and how we feel about it bodes well for all zodiac signs.

There's the right balance of logic and emotional intelligence to help you to understand one another better and talk about whatever needs to be discussed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If things have been tense with a loved one, try to talk things through.

You might be surprised at how open and receptive your loved one is to what you have to say today.

Things are starting to change and perhaps your partner is also tired of the distance.

Today's a great day for working out differences and making things right again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be a friend to your partner and you will see that this investment of your energy can bring the relationship even closer.

It's easy to dismiss the value of friendship when you're in love.

You want the romantic parts, but there's something precious when you are able to be that friend to your loved one.

It's something that you both long for and will cherish in good and hard times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Right now, you have some work to do on yourself.

You might not feel like you have too much time for another person.

When you need to take care of your own emotional well-being, that's when you feel crowded and want your space.

Instead of randomly pulling back from your beloved, just say what's on your mind.

It will make things a lot easier for your partner to accept when they know that you're just taking care of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a good time to think about your relationship as a whole and not as two separate people coming together as one.

You'll always be your own person, but there is something magical that happens when you are with one another for a longer period of time.

You are building something that neither or you could have apart from each other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The caretaker part of you comes out strongly today.

You might feel a need to put something into place so that if you ever can't be around, your partner feels taken care of.

Today's a good day for updating a will or planning out who will have what of yours in the event something happens to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may have already forgiven something that your partner did and upset you.

But without realizing it, your mate still feels as though they are living beneath the shadow of that past incident.

It can be hard to see if there's still any residue of tension there but it would be so nice if you checked in to see how they are doing and say officially that you're no longer holding on to the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are days when what you have to say is best spoken to a friend vs your partner.

It can be that you really just need to vent about things that you don't like about your relationship.

Maybe you're still trying to wrap your mind around a new love that your X has finally found and it's reopened a wound in your heart.

Today's good for sharing these things with your bestie and letting them see the pain of your soul.

Once you get your feelings out in the open within a sacred space, you'll feel so much better in the end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you've been working too much you need something else to bring you back to the human side of things.

Today, ask your partner for a nice shoulder massage or just to curl up together on the couch and enjoy each other's company.

Try to avoid talking about work or all the projects that need to be done if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may be looking for your partner to be the leader of your relationship.

You might feel like it's a good time for you to just take an emotional break and let someone else take charge for a while.

But if they do, remember that everyone has their own way of doing things.

You might not be able to hold back some criticism but it's important to not make your mate feel bad for doing things their way when trying to help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you're not married but you always want your partner to be able to be with you in an emergency, you can declare that person as your surrogate or try to put down on paper what you want their rights to be.

If you've been thinking about applying for a loan together to buy a house or get a car, today's a great day for reaching out to banks or sending in an application.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you have a little bit of extra spending money, splurge on a fun gift to surprise your partner.

Buy something that you can share as a couple.

You might decide to pick up a new video game to play together or if you have been planning to do something to make up for a missed anniversary due to COVID-19, order dinner in so no one has to cook or do dishes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may have a lot on your mind right now and so much so that it's starting to stress you out.

Take a long bubble bath tonight.

Light a few candles.

Let your mind relax while reading a magazine.

You might even see that your partner loves that you took good care of yourself!

