Daily Love Horoscope, July 3, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Friday, July 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon will be in Sagittarius entering Capricorn at 12:48 p.m. EST.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Sagittarius is lively, playful, and interested in fun and adventure, so when it enters Capricorn it slows the lunar energy down.

The Moon in Sagittarius squares with Neptune on Friday. Neptune is retrograde while in Pisces bringing our imagination and creativity into evaluation instead of outwardly expressing it. The Moon can enhance our inclination to daydream.

Friday can be a time where lovers wake up thinking about their special someone feeling intoxicated by their love.

There can be a strong desire to forget responsibilities and to abandon them in order to pursue romance and adventure instead.

But we can't build something solid on dreams, can we?

We are woken from our sleepy dream of love once the Moon enters Capricorn mid-day. For some zodiac signs, the practical side of love gets expressed.

The afternoon through the weekend, couples may find it necessary to review their decisions, consider restructuring their financial life and overall lifestyle to make the relationship work on a practical level.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the Moon entering the sign of Capricorn, your nurturing and caring nature comes across a little bit harsher than usual.

With Mars in your zodiac sign, you may be a little bit more assertive and forthright than you'd like to be.

No worries. Channel this energy into pursuing work or physical activities.

See if your partner is willing to help cheer you on to new goals.

Someone who gives you support will get all the love that they need from a thankful you.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your steadfastness comes under revision.

You may start to identify areas of your life where you have been stubbornly persistent, and perhaps even too committal.

You can see certain things that you have to let go and let your lover take under their own wing.

This could be a time for you to step back from your relationship and to look at it from a distance.

Evaluate the role that you play and redefine it from here on out.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are ready to make big changes in your love life and relationships.

You want to love at a new level, and you're ready to give your all to a loving and committed partner.

This is a time where you may finally commit to a long-term relationship.

You’re willing to let your guard down and allow someone you trust in.

This can be a time for you to evaluate what it is that you want for the rest of your life, and start to remove yourself from shallow relationships that will not provide the intimacy you are ready to share.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Now that Saturn, the Moon, Pluto, and Jupiter are all in the sign of Capricorn, the idea of legacy, and how it plays out in your relationships, come to the forefront of your realization.

You may decide that you are ready to build and to explore new ways of cultivating a strong bond with your partner.

This can be a difficult process where you will have to work out many personality conflicts, however, it's a worthwhile process for you.

As the illusions of love begin to slip away and the reality of what commitment is all about replaces them, you will find that you are able to get the type of bond that was also something that you needed.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With several planets in Capricorn and the Sun in Cancer, you may find yourself learning how to take care of yourself in a way that you had not before.

Emotionally, you may decide to start letting go of people who don't respect your autonomy, even if others do not honor your options.

The word, "no" can become a bit harder to say now, but necessary for people who ask you to do things that you know compromises your overall desires.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Saturn in Capricorn, you are willing to work smarter and harder for the things that you love.

Even though you may take a more analytical approach to romance, it works for you.

Someone who is predictable and able to meet you in a practical sense, can when your heart easily.

Anyone who tries to replace love with superficial effort, may lose your interest quickly and perhaps could end up being a person you decide you can live without.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may find yourself testing out traditional expressions of love this weekend.

The idea of authority and respect may be a hot topic for you, especially as expressed in your relationship.

While you may be an easy-going person most of the time, when things are not as they need to be, you may decide that it’s time for you to put your foot down.

This is a good time for you to start making sure that you are clear on red flags that you feel threaten the integrity of your relationship.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may find yourself interested in deepening the communication and commitment part of your relationship.

It's a beautiful time to speak openly and transparently, and you'll listen to your partner free of judgment.

The desire for this type of connection will be strengthened over time throughout the end of this year while Saturn is in Capricorn.

This can be something that you can communicate with a partner.

However, you may sense right away if it’s not something that they can provide for you at this time.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time for you to explore how your relationships bring value into your life.

In the event that you have individuals who are more like energy vampires then they are givers, you may decide that it's best for you to part ways during this time.

As Saturn is in your second house, your time becomes increasingly more valuable, and you will not want to share it with individuals who don't appreciate you or take you for granted.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life can take a different direction as Saturn, the Moon, Pluto, and Jupiter are in your sign.

The catalyst can be problems related to home as the Sun is opposing your sign.

There can be many things that seem to be at odds with each other at this time and this is a point of change for you.

You may find yourself going through a difficult season where you are battling your belief systems and also redefining them.

Give yourself the grace to process your emotions each time they arrive and allow yourself the opportunity to explore what their meaning is for you.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things about the past may decidedly come back to haunt you, however not for long.

Mistakes can prove to have been a blessing that helped you to become the person you are today.

This can be a very defining time for you as you grow more confidently into who you are as a person.

As you learn to love yourself, the gift of this act will translate into your intimate relationships and improve them.

Yesterday's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturn is now a Capricorn, you have the capacity of cultivating deep relationships.

A friendship that perhaps has always been there for you may become something more.

This can also be a time if you’re in a marital relationship, and things have become less than what you wanted them to be, you may decide to lean in on your friendship instead.

Even though you may take a more practical approach to your love life, this may be fine for your needs at this time.

You are going to be focusing heavily on your career through the rest of 2020.

