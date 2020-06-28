Daily Love Horoscope For Tomorrow June 29, 2020

Have a great Monday, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with a daily love horoscope for today for all zodiac signs on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer. The waxing gibbous Moon will spend the day located in the zodiac of Libra, and it enters Scorpio at 6:48 p.m. EST.

How will your daily love horoscope and astrology forecast affect you and all zodiac signs today?

Jupiter and Pluto will conjunct in the sign of Capricorn today, and it intensifies our desire to explore options. If you feel stuck when it comes to love, you'll desire to figure out why.

The least favorable time to make major decisions in love or personally will be while the Moon is void of course in Libra from 9:02 a.m. EST. until it enters the sign of Scorpio at 6:48 p.m. EST.

The Moon in Libra, even while void of course is optimistic and hopeful.

During this lunar transit, it's good to share ideas and to share your concern for others.

The Moon in Libra will square Pluto, the planet of transformation and Jupiter, the planet of growth and luck today.

Both Pluto and Jupiter are retrograde while in the sign of Capricorn.

If you have some big decisions you need to make that involve breaking up with someone you love or trying to resolve conflict in your romantic life, then you may find this energy supportive for reflection and to think about your options.

After the Moon enters the sign of Scorpio, it takes a darker, more intense form that permits all zodiac signs to search out their hearts.

The Moon in Scorpio can foster a searching for secrets. If people act suspiciously or as if they are not being truthful, when the Moon enters Scorpio, you may sense it without knowing why.

The Moon will square Saturn in the evening, the last major aspect of the day.

When the Moon squares Saturn, most zodiac signs will pull back their thoughts and ideas and even to mask them, especially if there's a lack of transparency shared in the relationship.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, when the Moon shifts from social Libra into the dark intensity of the zodiac sign Scorpio, you may feel empowered or ready to refuel.

This can be a time when you tap into the understanding and patience of others.

You may find that the evening gives you an opportunity to plan for the rest of the week.

Reserve this time for important reflection, perhaps bouncing off ideas or sharing your thoughts with someone close.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when the Moon enters into the zodiac of Scorpio, later in the day, you may find that your relationships are a sincere source of comfort to you.

This is a good time for you to plan out any financial matters with your mate.

You may also find that your sensual side requires more tender loving care and affection from your romantic partner.

Be sure to clear your schedule this evening so you can fill your love cup.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, if you have a small situation that you could use an ear to listen, the morning through the afternoon is the perfect time to make a phone call to a friend.

In the evening, when the Moon enters Scorpio, it is time for you to take care of yourself.

Spend time in nature, or when you come home, relax in your favorite chair.

Prepare a home-cooked meal from scratch and to avoid any stress that is unnecessary for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, as the Moon prepares to leave Libra to enter the zodiac sign of Scorpio you may find that there is a shift in your own thinking.

What you currently consider to be enjoyable can change for you.

You may feel more satisfied by fulfilling a sense of duty.

Do something important in the life of someone else, out of joy in your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today could be the perfect time for you to open up and share your sincere thoughts about the future with a partner.

You may be having some area of concern about your relationship.

As the Moon in Libra squares Pluto in Capricorn, the astrological energy is perfect for a heart to heart talk that results in a magical change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it can be hard for you to let go of control today, but necessary while the Moon is in a square to Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn today.

When you feel the tension pulling you a certain direction that appears to be at odds with what your partner wants, don't assume that this is a bad thing.

Relationships that can handle change and tough times are often the ones that grow in closeness the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a partner from you can’t trust with all your heart, may appear to have some plans in mind that you don’t agree with.

This can be a time where you will want to regain some sense of control in your relationship, however, it may be best for you to let them work their own problems out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today you will find yourself perhaps second-guessing the words of a partner or someone whom you wonder if you can trust.

You may find yourself wanting to sleuth their social media or perhaps dig in deeply into other things (that might be best that you do not venture out to do).

You may need to call a time out for yourself so you can make a decision about how you want to handle relationships that bring out the side of you.

You are an intense zodiac sign, and even though this is part of your inherent nature, it doesn’t have to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, do something spontaneous and extraordinary today.

With the Moon in Libra squaring Jupiter and Pluto, you have an opportunity to meet the needs of your partner in an amazing way.

Chime in about your love of their talents and best attributes. Share your passion and spirit for the work that they do, and be a cheerleader for their accomplishments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, seek common ground with your partner but also be prepared for dynamics that aren't as pleasant as you'd like them to be.

With the fair-minded Libra Moon squaring Jupiter and Pluto in your sign today, you will find yourself longing to be held In high regard by your partner.

In the event that you feel disrespected by someone you love or sound like you’re hoping to date, this may not be forgivable for you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are open for love and adventure with someone special today.

You may find yourself interested in doing silly little things that cultivate a close bond based on laughter and hope.

You may also find yourself interested in topics related to the development of a new family.

If you are someone who wants to start a family or have a baby, this week is a good time for you to try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have the ability to bring out the kinder side of others today.

The social Moon in Libra brings out your natural ability to socialize with others.

When the Moon communicates with Pluto and Jupiter Capricorn, you can become part of the growth cycle for people you love.

You become a catalyst of change while also working on a deep spiritual level that makes an impact in the world.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.