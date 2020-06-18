Daily Love Horoscopes For Friday, June 19, 2020

Have a fun day with love, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with daily love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Sun will be in Gemini until June 20 and then a new solar season will begin. The Moon will spend the day in Gemini.

How will tomorrow's daily love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Gemini Moon will be in harmony with Venus retrograde tomorrow in the same zodiac sign.

The Moon in Gemini is playful and flirtatious. It's the perfect time to do something small but silly for your loved one to encourage laughter.

The overly assertive feminine energy of a double-Gemini, you can be charming and playful.

Even though Venus in harmony with the Moon encourages getting closer to the one that you love, Saturn and Venus rx trine too.

Some zodiac signs can go all the way to the other side and come across as aloof or distant and not interested in romance at all.

The Sun squares Mars so we will engage in creative romance — online chat or video lunches, sending e-hugs to make things and shipping them across the country to someone we love.

The Sun has difficulty relating to restricting itself as its inconjuct with Saturn, so there's less room for doing things just because. It's time to love with all of your heart.

The Sun square Neptune provides ample opportunity to work on creative projects with a friend or loved one.

You may find yourself planning things carefully and being cautious, but diligence in love and life will have a great pay off.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's daily love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon conjunct Venus in your third astrology house tomorrow, which will boost your desire to communicate about things that matter the most to you.

While Mercury is retrograde, you may be extra sensitive when it comes to objects with sentimental value. Take some time to secure those things and put them in safe-keeping.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow's Moon in Gemini opens the door to your comforts and the things that you love.

You may find it pleasurable to go shopping either online or in-person for items that get you in the mood for romance. It's a good day to spruce up your living room and to make it more inviting.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow Venus retrograde is activated by Saturn and this can cause you to feel like you're out of sorts and less connected with your emotional self. When Venus communicates with mars in Pisces this can also pick up your dreams about the future.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Moon in Gemini provides you an opportunity to show off some of your talents and skills to someone that you love. This could be where you are able to demonstrate your culinary skills, or your ability to play music, write poetry, or just be ready.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with three planets in Gemini tomorrow your friendship sector should be alive and well. If you are single and lonely and wish that you had someone to hang out with, call up a friend so that you can get together.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow you may be back to focusing on work-related matters and earning money so that you can build your future home. This is a good time for you and your partner to go look at real estate, or to talk about how the two of you will move in together.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow's a good day for you to study love. Look at the ancient skills of lovemaking or chat with your grandparents for advice on love. Talk about the way that you grew up and learned about love from your family with someone close to you.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow you may take a more lighthearted approach about love, so sharing things that you are going through and what you feel. It's a good day for you to rummage through some old items in your closet and think about who might enjoy those pieces. You may be able to detach from sentimental sentimentalities that have kept you feeling like you can't get rid of things that are in your home but I have no place for.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, three planets are activated in your seventh solar house making it a supercharged day for romance and love. If you're single, this is a great time for you to put your social media profile up on a dating site. Finally found the one? Be sure to deactivate your match.com account or other profiles that you once used since you're ready to commit and not be single anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with so much energy polarized in Gemini before the Sun enters your relationship section, you are inclined to think about life from a different perspective. Any attachments that you've been having trouble with breaking at this time you may find it easier to shake off and remove them from your life.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, romance can take on a different tone. You may decide to do something that you've never done before for your partner. This could a practical act of love include clearing up an area of the house that is messy.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, look back at the past. Think about how your upbringing influences the way that you love. You may start to recognize patterns that cause you to date or attract the same type of person in friendship or love. If you're ready for a big change, begin with your history and study it so you can retrain your heart to love differently.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.