Daily Love Horoscope, July 6, 2020

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Monday, July 6, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer. The Moon is in the sign of Capricorn entering Aquarius.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the sign of Aquarius at 6:10 a.m. EST.

The Moon in Aquarius trines Venus the planet of love.

The Moon in Aquarius is optimistic and hopeful. It is friendly and interested in trying new things. It's a wonderful energy to start the week.

Monday's Moon energy makes building a business and making new partnerships easy.

It's also positive energy for deepening friendship with someone you love.

The Moon in Aquarius works in harmony with Venus in Gemini. Venus in Gemini is openly expressive.

We have the perfect energy for chats over dinner and listening to the people we love to tell their stories.

Due to this open-minded blend between two air signs for our masculine and feminine energies we enter a judgment-free zone.

For air zodiac signs, you may find yourself more flirty and charming. People will naturally like you.

For earth signs, you come across as forthright and optimistic. You are a person that takes an idea and carries it through.

Fire and water signs, today's energy can make you the recipient of another's affections. It will be great to feel doting upon.

It's a great day for enjoying all the finer things life has to offer and for falling in love.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your heart needs time with a good friend; someone who listens and understands where you are coming from and why you feel the way that you do.

With Mars in Aries, you can become easily frustrated, but knowing you have someone there for you can make all the difference this week.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love can require more work out of you than you anticipated.

You may find that you are ready to work on yourself and throwing all your energy into a relationship can be part love, and also part distraction.

You may need to pay attention to how you feel during this time. A person can be a mirror of your past and when you feel tense, it can help you to heal from it.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The closer you are to someone the easier it is to get bothered by little things that they say and do.

You may be reaching a point in your relationship where your familiarity with each other has grown and now you have to learn how to adjust to the parts of each other that can be harder to accept, but not impossible.

You can learn and grow closer through this process but it will take time and lots of open conversations.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendships and work can take a priority today, and you may find yourself pulled in a few directions.

Share your thoughts and feelings with your partner.

You may be surprised at how they will share the pain or difficult emotions you feel right now.

You don't have to go it alone, and the ones you love are there for you to encourage you along.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may be associating yourself with matters or a person that reminds you of your past because it is comfortable.

But, a new relationship is on the horizon and it can only manifest itself if you let go of what you know and try something new and different.

You have to take a risk sometimes, and love is always a great reason.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The close connection you feel with a partner or friend can become a source of true comfort to you.

You may have shared so many experiences that it feels impossible to imagine doing life without one another.

It's time to let this person know how much you care for their role in your life.

Your sweet message doesn't have to be a long text. A short, appreciative message will do.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need a little more love and romance in your life today.

Love that is simple and sweet can make all the difference.

Something spontaneous will brighten your mood, but you might not be sending out the vibe that you're open for someone to flirt with you.

Smile a little and hold eye contact a little longer than usual. Be the initiator of what it is you want more of in your life.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may be asking yourself what love really means right now. There can be certain things about relationships that seem perplexing and hard to understand.

The exploration of love's meaning is nothing new. Lots of people have pondered the same complicated questions you're asking yourself right now.

Today's a good time for you to find out who those people are and to learn about what they have discovered.

It will open your mind to things you don't see right now because you're in the thick of your situation now.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may be going through a breakup right now or the thought of your relationship ending has been on your mind.

You might feel like things you have heard your partner say formed a wedge and it's hard to find the love you once shared.

You may feel a lot of mixed feelings that are hard to articulate right now.

Don't try to come to a fast conclusion until you're ready to. There's no rush until you're ready.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your relationship can be a challenge right now.

What seemed to be close and intimate can feel distant and it's hard to understand the reason why.

It can be hard to talk about things and it can feel like most of what you say leads to a misunderstanding or a heated argument.

Try to focus on what you both value as a couple can be helpful.

Give the other person the benefit of the doubt, and accept that you're both doing the best that you can.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The things you say and do affect your partner more than usual today.

You are more intuitive and the energy you pick up from others can be carried back into your own relationship at home.

You may be venting aloud more or sharing your stress with a mate.

These things are bonding but require that you also do fun things to keep your interaction a balance of positive and negative experiences.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life has become the greatest treasure, and you can see the value each moment carries for you.

You're ready to enjoy all that love and romance brings.

You might be ready to start a family or to enjoy being around grandchildren, and seeing grown children starting families of their own.

The cycle of life is clear to you and you want to cherish each moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.