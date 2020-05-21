New Moon In Gemini Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Friday, May 22, 2020

What new thing do you have planned?

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow's New Moon in Gemini on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The Sun will be in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon leaves Taurus and enters Gemini at 9:35 a.m. EST and the New Moon perfects at 1:29 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The New Moon will give you a strong desire to break free from restrictions and start a new project or pursue a love interest.

The Gemini Moon will trine Jupiter in Capricorn. Jupiter is retrograde, so right now it's a great time for you to analyze where to apply your energy. Participate in spiritually enriching activities such as meditation, spending time in nature, clearing through your inner work by journaling or working with a therapist on healing in your life.

Mercury will conjunct with Venus retrograde, so it's time to make investments of time in your home and to plan out what you want to do with the rest of this year. You may want to carve out some time to reflect on the good and bad parts that have taken place since the start of 2020, and then see ways to improve your situation.

The Sun in Gemini will trine Saturn in Aquarius tomorrow. You can discover a few of your life's greatest restrictions and start to make a new structure to build your world around.

While Mercury squares Neptune, be sure to consider plans carefully before making any commitments you haven't thought out carefully yet.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs during the New Moon in Gemini on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, all things can be renewed, and the person to get things moving forward is you.

You may find yourself in a divine position that allows you to hear your inner voice loud and clear. So, make room for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, advice can be enriching for you tomorrow. You may find that digging into the heart of the matter is fruitful.

Doing something kind or helpful — perhaps fixing something or a friend or loved one — can be fulfilling for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's time to let go of the old and usher in the new.

You may feel better this weekend once you start to shed an old mindset or habit that you no longer fit your narrative.

You may have a great sense of satisfaction and knowing that you conquered a personal challenge or set one to rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be mindful of online activities, especially with people you don't really know but are able to get under your skin quickly.

If using a dating app, be sure to say only what you really mean and that your actions reflect the person you don't mind others knowing you to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it can feel like you can't be certain who you can depend upon on in pinch, but learning to be more self-reliant during these moments is a timely lesson for you to master.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, do your inner work.

While it's a lot easier to keep yourself busy doing acts of love, it's important that you spend some time doing things that are long overdue for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, learn who you are. Take time tomorrow to explore your inner workings.

Analyze why your life choices may need to change.

Your relationships may be under a strain and letting go of an outside responsibility could be necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, be a good steward of your time.

Time is the one resource you may tend to give away without considering the long-term effects it has on your goals.

You can start to pull back a bit on what you give away so as not to squander your energy on things that don't need your attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, love and loss can be a difficult experience to bear, but you may feel more equipped to handle any feelings of grief that come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, do things that reduce stress today. Clear your mind.

Learn to let go and give your cares to the Universe.

Don't try to control or manipulate an outcome, instead allow things to happen in their own time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, inner happiness is the best measure of your success. You may have disagreements.

An area where you can't see eye-to-eye with your partner can bring you down.

But see your joy as something you claim for yourself rather than a gift. you receive when things are running smoothly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your parents, or someone who has helped you in your life can help you to see something in your life that is often reflected in others.

Be aware and try to adjust so that you are being the best version of your life's history in action.

