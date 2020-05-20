Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Thursday, May 21, 2020

Have a wonderful start to Gemini season!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini, placing this Taurus season behind us all. The Moon remains in the sign of Taurus until Friday when the New Moon transit begins for the weekend.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

Gemini season is meant to be an infectiously flirtatious time, but even if you're feeling restrained in the love and dating department, that doesn't mean you can't see the loving side to this dynamic solar transit.

The zodiac sign of Gemini is zany, creative, and brilliantly dynamic, yet detached lovers. They are known to be the shape-shifters and one of the most hated of all zodiac signs because of their ability to be here today but gone tomorrow.

In other words, no one understands the word 'struggle' as much as Gemini... and 2020 has been a struggle, hasn't it?

So, shape-shifting season it is... as we all come to terms with this wonderful aspect of their sometimes impulsive personality and claim it for ourselves. Wouldn't it be nice to detach from the things you find uninteresting in your own love life (or world) in general? Of course, it would.

Fortunately, tomorrow a Gemini Sun joined by retrograde season, sprinkled in with a little bit of ecliptic node energy can bring our wants and needs to the forefront of our mind, plus a bit of know-how for finding a new way to do life under crazier terms.

Perhaps, with the New Moon in Gemini with four planets in the sign of Gemini (Sun, Moon, Mercury, and Venus retrograde — for the first time in nearly two years) we are not only ready for change, but the Universe is, too.

We can take to heart the things that hurt us and finally remove them without a feeling of bitterness inside of our spirits. Remember, rarely do these forgetful Gemini zodiac signs hold a grudge for too long, they are too busy moving on and living.

The stubborn Moon in Taurus is still being implored by dreamy Neptune in Pisces to let go of the things that once promised comfort but delivered miserably.

This is an inventive time where the gap that what you discard leaves and you can fill it with something fun or playful, even if it feels temporary.

The Moon trines Pluto opening the door to powerful escape opportunities.

You may find that the transformation process feels almost unreal, or surreal... but so good for your future.

Think of this as a season where we all get to take advantage of this time of exploration and learning during the 2020 Gemini season, which also begins serendipitously with the north and south node on the Gemini and Sagittarius ecliptic plane.

Starting tomorrow, the only limits we have in this world become ourselves and our imaginations, especially when it comes to learning to love life and others without fear or the need to control the outcomes.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, conflicts in love can start to brew as you feel ready to take a passion project to a new level but there are delays that feel unfair and perhaps deceptive.

Take this time to process your feelings as there could be a karmic load that needs to clear especially while Mars is in Pisces and stirring up feelings that have been down in the drudge.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow the stars sometimes do not align and that is okay.

You may have to delay a project or a date that you hoped you could have now, but things aren't ready for you to move forward.

Don't let this hold you back from making progress in other areas of your life that are equally as important.

In fact, be sure to have a plan B in place all week for when something falls through the cracks and you must pivot your attention on a dime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, everyone has their days and you get a whole two years. This is a powerful time to start reinventing the wheel in areas of your life that you felt was so unhappy.

Karmic changes permit you to start noting what needs work.

Tomorrow, when your ruling planet conjuncts with Venus rx, listen to your heart and follow your gut. It will take you to where you have been wrong and start the process of change in a much-needed way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow will be a great day to talk, write, sing, or create a vision board for the things that you want out of life.

You may easily pen a poem or write a love letter. If you are single, it's a great day to write a contract with the Universe in preparation for the upcoming New Moon.

You can list all the negative things you want to let go of and decide on which direction you want to take, especially involving things that only you know about and no one else has been privy to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you have been ready to go but there has been more than one signal that says you still must sit things out for a moment longer.

The Sun shifts from Taurus into Gemini, so there's still some communication coming from Saturn.

The teacher of the zodiac is imploring you to verify that what you want and need are the same.

If not, excessiveness in an area of your life can hold you back later, so rather than focus on the future, live in the now, and clean your emotional slate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, everyone has moments where they say something that they regret.

Tomorrow, you'll want to be extra careful with words, your text messages, or anything form of communication that is sent off without careful forethought.

Analyze your intention tomorrow, especially when managing people that you find extraordinarily difficult to communicate with.

You'll be glad to have not rushed into saying something you feel is true but is better left unsaid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's time to pull things out of your metaphorical closet and start to clean your emotional house.

You may have a few areas that start to come up again for you tomorrow.

Perhaps a connection with an ex or a person of interest that you care for but lost touch with could come into play.

Seize the moment to express what you have left unsaid and share what's on your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a powerful change can begin and it could start with a simple conversation.

Be open-minded. Try not to let your tendency to view the flaws hinder your ability to see this opportunity.

You may be invited to do something that makes you fear exposure of a secret or a flaw, but this could be a time to heal that area of your life or work on it with support from the Universe and someone you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, good fortune often follows a loss and this could be the hand of fate.

If parts of a relationship aren't working, don't take it personally or think that things are destined for failure at all times.

In fact, remaining optimistic is smart for you, as you'll need to press forward believing that hope and luck are your teammates tomorrow.

Let your desire to shine grow because during Gemini season something great could happen for you, especially in the area of relationships

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with Saturn retrograde, it's time to hit the rewind button, especially in areas where you may have been putting out more money than you ought to do.

Look at your relationship with money, especially the way it involves members of your family (both immediate and those who are soulmates).

Start to be mindful of how your spending reflects on the way you make them feel.

Perhaps something changed in a way that you didn't intend and it's gone from being helpful to an issue related to control.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a transformation time but not in the way that you had anticipated it would be.

Your financial matters could bring you new ideas or ways to survive and handle life's unfortunate and unanticipated mishaps.

During this time, be on the lookout for friends or people who suddenly show up with helpful advice.

You may find that this is not only a time of complicated needs but miracles that happen in the nick of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, not all dreams will become a reality, but that doesn't mean it's not fun to hope and pray.

You may be going through a process of envisioning the future with a new partner or someone special.

While there are aspects to your relationship that aren't picture-perfect now, it could become that way with your effort, love, and time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.