Sun In Gemini Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Wednesday, May 20, 2020

20/20 vision during the Sun in Gemini.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs during the Sun leaving Taurus entering Gemini for tomorrow on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus and will enter Gemini at 9:43 a.m. EST. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Taurus.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Sun in Gemini is active, super-charged, and ready to explore the joys of life. The New Moon arrives on Friday, so it's a truly intense time.

When changes take place, the first reaction is to become slightly stubborn and not want to budge in the direction life is trying to make you go.

That may be the way we all feel on some level as the Moon in Taurus squares Saturn in the sign of Aquarius.

The Moon represents our emotions, and while in Taurus we want to keep things simplified. We want comfort and we prefer not to take on unnecessary risks in order to enter ourselves.

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, so it can appear easier to stick to what you know and not aim for more if it seems too risky — this also includes love.

The Sun leaving Taurus can be an intense changing of the guard for some zodiac signs who feel better when life is more Taurean-like.

However, summer is a wonderful time for play and to go outside and explore. It's a great time to learn and grow and even to fall in love — all things supported by the 2020 Gemini season.

Since we are in retrograde season as well, there are many reflections to be had at this time.

Venus retrograde, the planet of love squares Neptune in Pisces. You may feel your thoughts turn inwardly learning about yourself.

That's part of this beautiful process of change and growth that we all embrace during this time.

The Moon in Taurus harmonizes with Mars in Pisces, and so this can bring up emotions that come out in tears.

You may feel both relieved to become less numb in an area of your life during this Gemini season, yet also not ready to make changes because emotionally, you aren't ready yet.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your role with others can become apparent to you more now than ever before.

You may find that people in your life act as mirrors of the soul where your greatest healing lies.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, things in life centered around your comforts become a way of showing love to others.

If you have the chance, teach someone to do what you have learned to do to add value to your relationship.

You may be contributing in some way to the character of a friend or loved one that makes a huge difference in the way they feel about themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your life is about to change, and you may already sense that doors are opening for you.

Tomorrow, you may find that your inner beauty shines and draws you to opportunities.

If you're single, now is the perfect time to work on yourself and to do something that improves your life so that when you meet a partner, you're more than ready to take the relationship in a healthy direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a friendship that is slightly less stable than you would like could be taking on a new direction.

It may be time for you to slowly distance yourself so that you both can blossom into the people you're meant to be.

You may find that the more room you give for personal development the closer your bond will become later when you reconnect on a new level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may be so determined to do what needs to be done for yourself and others, but fate could have you pause for a purpose.

You may find that a wall or restriction inhibits you from being able to hang out or socialize in the way that you want right now.

Use your time to do other things that you can tell stories about with your friends to help pass the time when you feel bored.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, dreams don't always become a reality, and this sad truth may never have been more present to your knowledge than tomorrow.

You may have to go back to the drawing board with a loved one. However, relearning things about one another can bring you closer than ever before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, try to remain grounded and not let yourself become too taken by someone else's fantasy of what your love can be.

You may find yourself eager to drift off into a new relationship or romantic adventure despite your intuition saying things aren't going in the right direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, conflicts are a part of life, but these are golden moments to become more aware of your own feelings.

If you or someone else is slightly more moody than usual and this leads to argumentativeness, take a moment and call for a timeout.

Resting from something can be the greatest step you take to avoid saying something you don't mean.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, change is a beautiful thing and tomorrow you may find yourself flourishing while in the limelight.

You may have felt hidden or left unnoticed by an object of your affection, however, things can start to warm up and reignite as if they had never cooled down before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may be surprised to discover someone's less likely to be there for you than you had thought.

This is a great revelation for you, even if it's sad news. You can learn to watch your time and efforts to avoid them from being misapplied.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may find yourself in a situation where you're less tolerant of wishing and hoping and want to make things happen.

You are in a strong position to use your emotional energy to bring things into the light.

You might have to have a conversation with your loved one that feels slightly confrontational, but necessary to relieve your heart of the anxiety that's building inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your goals for love and a relationship can feel slightly at odds with the demands of house and family.

You may need to make some solid adjustments in your schedule in order to fit something special into your routine.

Make time for what you want instead of hoping that it will happen organically tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.