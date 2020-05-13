Jupiter Retrograde Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Thursday, May 14, 2020

Jupiter rx lasts until September 12, 2020.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow during the first day of Jupiter retrograde on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of sweet Taurus until May 19. The Quarter Moon will be in Aquarius entering Pisces at 9:28 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The final Quarter Moon marks that we are at the tail end of this 2020 Taurus season.

It's time to wrap up any special passion projects that you intended to finish this solar season. The Moon entering Pisces can provide you with a strong sense of spiritual support.

If you're a person who loves to pray, meditate, or enjoy a faith-based study, tomorrow will be a great day to prepare what you want to accomplish this weekend, spiritually speaking.

Jupiter turns retrograde in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. The planet of luck and good fortune joins the ranks of other retrograde planets as we enter a deep season of rx motion.

This year is unique from last year because Mars and Venus remained direct.

However, Venus retrograde begins on May 13 and she brings with her conversations that need to be had for us all that are rooted in the past that merges with our future.

Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn brings new light to work that we have been performing that isn't what we thought it might be.

With Pluto rx involved, this is a type of cleaning your karmic house that we all need spiritually. The intensity of this feeling can be deafening.

So, if you've been working on a relationship, holding things inside and letting emotions bottle up, try to bring all of these conversations together in a productive way to present your side to a loved one.

Or, if you're dealing with pent up anger or negative energy about work, family, the COVID-19 pandemic, it's okay to grieve, but it's also time to get these feelings out in the open, so they can dissolve.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be aware of areas that crossover in your life and affect one another significantly. There may be a passion project at work that is either fueled or diffused by your romantic pursuits and it can be time to decide which is more important right now.

Your partner or loved ones , if unsupportive, may not give you the blessing you seek to get your job done well. So, this can be a season where you must be self sufficient emotionally and do this for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a trip or a vacation you hoped to take this summer may be in the talks for a cancellation. It's not the time to venture too far anyway. Why not learn something you have always wanted to do?

You may find your new love is a hobby or a skill that gets your mind off of things but also can bring you money or peacefulness to your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this is a time when others can become generous towards you and show you significant charity.

You may find the help you need starts to come your way unexpectedly including from sources you hadn't considered before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, where have you been applying the bulk of your time and energy? Relationships that have required your emotional resources will either prove themselves to be worth your while or not.

Try not to take this personally but see the process as a refinement of your good character and best hopes for the future. What you learn now sticks with you for a lifetime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it can be harder to apply yourself starting tomorrow, but it will also be a labor of love in the thing that you do.

Health is important so be sure to dedicate time each day toward your personal development.

You may find that your inner courage and strength are helpful at this time.

When you feel down and out, strive to be the best version of yourself for you, and for others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, where you felt that you had once lost and loved you may find that you're able to see the gain from those sad experiences.

You may find yourself rethinking romance right now.

This can be a great day for redefining what you consider to be beautiful or essential to feel love, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, keep in touch with people who have been a model of relationship success for you.

You may find it beneficial to study love as a science and to observe the tools of success used by mentors, elderly persons you have observed in lasting relationships.

Start seeking to do the same in your own life, but in a way that fits in with your situation or personal convictions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, take a short trip to visit with a friend or if you've been strictly social distancing, reach out to someone you love via Zoom or another form of teleconferencing.

You may be pleasantly surprised that a much-needed conversation takes place unexpectedly.

Someone wants to clear the air of any negative energy shared between you and someone you loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, your investment of time and self will be more selective.

You may have let too many people access your emotional energy lately and it's been to your detriment.

You may want to start to limit some of your exposure to individuals who take your presence for granted.

Wear your heart on your sleeve but don't overexposure yourself to harmful people with track records that are poor in the love department.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your efforts, good fortune or lack of may come into evaluation for you.

You may find that you're reminiscing or thinking about the way things once were to compare it to now.

You may find that your desire to work for a goal, that's personal, becomes even more pressing.

Focusing your attention on one thing may be the theme of Jupiter retrograde for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you sometimes have to let go of what you cannot change, and it may have been hard to do because you cared.

However, a recurring situation may peak shortly and give you the strength and determination to close a door and seal it once and for all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, friendships can bring out the best in you. A close and intimate friendship may become the highlight of your day tomorrow.

If this relationship has an underlying tension of love, perhaps someone will confess their feelings and a new beginning may ensue.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.