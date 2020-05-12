Venus Retrograde Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Venus turns retrograde will lasts until June 25, 2020.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow during Venus retrograde on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac of Taurus until May 19. The waning gibbous Moon spends the day in Aquarius. Venus turns retrograde tomorrow, too.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Aquarian Moon will square Uranus in Taurus making us long for freedom especially from material possessions that don't deliver the happiness we thought it would.

Venus, the ruler of Taurus will be retrograde starting tomorrow at 3:13 a.m. EST.

Venus is one of two planets that literally do turn retrograde (Pluto is the second). She's been direct for a year and a half, so this is the first and only retrograde motion she makes this year — and it's super important.

Venus will be in the sign of quirky Gemini who is the ultra-communicator for all zodiac signs. As Mercury shifts into Gemini this month and Venus is here, it's time to talk about our worries, problems, the elephants in the middle of the room that have been overtaking our love lives.

This is a great time to reevaluate your standards, options in love, and life, but it's also connected with how you manage your money since the Sun is still in Taurus.

Some zodiac signs may find this to be an opportune time to break away from old destructive relationship patterns that not only shredded your heart at one time but also hurt your pocketbook.

When Venus turns direct in June, it can be a beautiful time to rebuild on firmer ground. So, don't lose patience, but do your emotional homework.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what once brought you joy and comfort may come to a sweet close. The purpose of this time period may have manifested so you could learn and grow.

The Universe can usher in a bittersweet goodbye to the old in order to make room for something new.

Pay particular attention to things that capture your attention and hold it. Your journey toward self-discovery will find a new beautiful beginning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, taking stock of your friendships and the things you hold dear to your heart can feel heightened. This is a good time to continue an evaluation of your relationships and trust.



Look at what you have valued in yourself and in others. Consider what skills or emotions are thematic and see if there's a sign for you to let go of experience or expectation that's been a crutch holding you back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, what you see as beautiful can come to light. You may be standing at a crossroad and feel the need to take a path that you don't like now but will be good for you later.

Introspection and personal evaluation will be the key for you to unlock the right door that seems closer at this time.

Anticipate doubts but don't let your worry hold you back from taking much-needed action.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there are lots of changes happening now. You may feel as though you are losing a lot more than you had ever imagined and it can strike fear in your heart about love and the future.

The good news is that a light is fast approaching at the end of this dark tunnel. While you're not able to see it, if you try, you can perceive it with your mind's eye to bring you instant hope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, working for what you want and hoping that you will be rewarded can feel like a long mission to accomplish.

You need to reward yourself periodically and spending time with your friends or a loved one can be the cure to a tiring day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, take special care of yourself tomorrow. You may feel like you need just a little more rest early in the day in order for you to give others the love and attention they deserve from you.



Don't work from a half-empty cup or it can have a significant impact on your outlook for the rest of the week. Listen to your body when it's trying to tell you what it needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you're not one to run away from your problems, but you may feel like ditching the world for a moment tomorrow just to let it pass you by for a while.

You may feel the intensity of the Venus retrograde transit bringing back memories or thoughts of a past love who you once cared for deeply but for no reason at all things didn't work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you may start to see where you need to have equality in your relationship more often.

You may be ultra-sensitive to any expressed greed on the part of a lover or family member.

Work hard not to keep mental tabs on who is doing what tomorrow.

You may find that the tally is too high to count and it can quickly become a burden to carry for you spiritually.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, things in your life may feel like they are starting to go on autopilot and you could be trying to grab control of the handles before you tailspin.

There are forces at work that may have an idea about what you need to do.

Even if you feel that this is something you did not choose for yourself, your actions have been karmic and spiritually, something happens that can feel fated at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there's the attention that needs to be given to your priorities in the love category.

Perhaps you've been so driven and focused on success in the world that your home life has suffered as a result.

Take time to do a check-in with your loved ones tomorrow and be a good listener even if you wish to say something without hearing their whole side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, friends can be a place where you rediscover yourself again.

You may be establishing new relationships that are slightly unusual for you but bring you a variety of new and fresh perspectives.

You may feel a need to reinvent your love life but first, you have to revise parts of yourself that took you down roads you didn't want to be on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, reaching out to loved ones and family are important for you to do.

You may be thinking of people, friends, and old love from your childhood and want to get back in touch.

You may find that your needs are driven by a want left unfulfilled in childhood perhaps.

Tomorrow, look at your needs and search for areas where your soul needs healing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.