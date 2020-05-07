Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Friday, May 8, 2020

Love transforms, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Friday, May 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus, the second solar house until May 19, 2020. The Moon in Scorpio enters the sign of Sagittarius at 3:18 a.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Moon in Sagittarius is extroverted, risk-taking, and optimistic — tons of fun, too.

Tomorrow is a perfect day to let your wilder side come out and experience life in all it's beauty with the blessings of a Sagittarius Moon.

Yesterday's and today's Scorpio Moon energy is darkly intense and super personal, but when the lunar energy of the day shifts into the ninth solar house we are ready to learn about things that others teach.

We are able to get outside of our own heads and start viewing love and life from the perspective of others.

The Moon in Sagittarius will sextile with staunch Saturn which is in the sign of analytical Aquarius. So, even if you're ready to explore, it's a great time to put a little structure into the day.

So, whatever you choose to do tomorrow, be spontaneous but have a plan in place, too.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, kindness can soften the harshness of a tough day. Don't be so hard on yourself tomorrow.

Everyone feels lost sometimes, but when you remember who you are deep down inside, your confidence strengthens.

Instead, commit to working hard through tough times, things in your love life can look up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, stay true to the core of who you are. Shed old ways that feel hard on your heart.

You may feel like you're standing at a crossroad uncertain as to where your next journey will take you.

Sometimes you may feel like it's impossible for you to compromise with people you love.

So you have to listen to your heart and do the best that you can to make peace with yourself and them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, don't apologize for being yourself.

Gaining the love of someone else should not mean you have to hide or not express yourself.

Your heart and head know better than to chase romance that isn't meant for you.

So, if you are at a crossroads in your relationship, stand in truth.

Coupled? A bridge may need to be crossed in your relationship.

Bring the honesty back and share transparency with what's in your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today can bring with it forms of closure.

You may be going through the motions in an existing relationship, and an act of friendship can mean someone needs to waive the white flag of surrender — soon.

If you're trying to avoid a repeater of the past, place respect at the center of your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there's work to be done in the love department, but it may all involve you.

You may be thinking about the way you were raised to love others or taught to be in a relationship by example.

You care for and see that some problems are actually rooted in how you perceive the situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may be experiencing a desire for adventure and dissatisfaction for the routines that used to be a source of your happiness.

You have the power to change things up. Don't believe the lie that this is how things will always be.

Start making an attempt to do new things in your life especially in the arena of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may become easily nervous tomorrow. Things that excite you can potentially frighten you as well.

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Try not to feel the need to escape from what you feel right now.

Facing your fears can be difficult but so worthy when you're dealing with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, conflict or change can challenge your relationships tomorrow.

It's a good time to talk about what is making you feel uneasy.

You may have particular concerns that feed your sense of hesitancy.

Sharing how you feel openly, even though it's not easy, can become the start of something new for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you could be easily persuaded to change your mind about an agreement you made.

Perhaps, if you're going through a separation or divorce, this can be a time of questioning.

You may not feel perfect, so nurse your wounds and try to see the lessons in each situation you are experiencing while holding it together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may come across to others as having it all together, but a part of you may feel like you're falling apart.

You may not realize how strong you really are right now.

Rely on your friends and don't try to hide your pain from the people who love you and want to help you when you need them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, family and your home life could be intensely involved and taking much of your emotional energy.

However, you do need to make time for yourself, too.

You may feel the need to focus all your energy and time on one area of your life, but a balanced approach to love and living is always best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, at first, sharing what's on your heart can feel so difficult to do.

You may experience some anxiety trying to find the right words to say.

Try to show what you're going through using your actions and learning how to express yourself in ways that feel right for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.