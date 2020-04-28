Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Stay optimistic, star signs.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus, and this solar season will last until May 19. The Moon leaves Cancer and enters Leo at 9:09 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The young Leo Moon will oppose Saturn tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Moon in Cancer will oppose Jupiter in Capricorn, and this can create tension in relationships, including the one a person has with themselves.

The Moon in Cancer is sensitive and heightened in its emotional energy.

When opposing Jupiter, the planet of growth in its seventh solar house of marriage, a strong desire to grow increases, but responsibility calls.

There's work to do, places to see, and things to attend to.

So, right now, even if some zodiac signs really want to simply discard their responsibilities right now, they may determine this to be a poor use of time and focus on work instead.

The Moon is Cardinal in Cancer, so emotionally work is a wonderful place to process and work out this tense astrological energy.

However, by nightfall, the Moon leaves Cancer to enter the zodiac sign of Leo and a desire to be bold and more determined comes along.

The late evening Leo Moon will feel the walls come up to stop any unnecessary energy from being spent.

The Leo Moon will oppose Saturn in Capricorn. Slow love, and not necessarily the passionate type, are what we ought to collectively focus on at this time.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, imagine the world as you wish it should be, especially in the area of love.

Your thoughts are like actions that take root in all you say and do. Be intentional with your actions and avoid negativity if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, you're in a tender position so be sure to protect your heart.

You may need a boost of confidence from a person you feel comfortable around.

A parent figure features strongly and can encourage you to remain hopeful and optimistic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you'll want to outshine others in conversation tomorrow.

It can be hard for you when or if you don't.

You may need to be more alert in your conversations and try to share the lead rather than dominate others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your generosity is favorable for you.

You may find that you're able to give more than you realized.

Take into account all resources — accumulate your entire contribution of time, care, and concern in your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your ego can be easily bruised tomorrow if you're not recognized for who you are by the one you love.

Take note that sometimes people are dealing with their own problems and that their lack of awareness will pass.

If you're longing for more attention, initiating some interaction can help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, your unmet needs can come up and you may be inclined to feel the loss of connection deeply.

Fill the gaps of affection you feel now with other things that make the time pass and also give you a sense of purpose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, stay connected to your friendships tomorrow.

If your most important relationship is rooted in friendship, share a moment to make the day meaningful.

It's important to share how you feel about your loved ones, and to let them know you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, try not to let working too much cause you to feel burned out before you spend time with your partner.

You may need time to transition from work-mode to romantic, but make time to connect in an intimate way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, reading and studying the psychology of love and relationships can provide you deeper insight into the dynamics of your intimate life.

If you've been having questions about dating or how you and your partner engage with each other (or not), dive into your curiosities and check out your hunches as to why online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, a relationship that's been stagnant can come back around again.

If you've been feeling distant from a partner or have not spoken to an ex but have been thinking of them, there's a possible reconnection coming around soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, working on an intimate relationship can prove to be highly rewarding.

If you're in a committed relationship but have not discussed moving in together or getting married, and you want to, tomorrow is a great day to bring up the subject.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, little things that have bothered you about your partner can seem to escalate.

It can be a signal that you need some time to yourself and that your attention needs to turn inward.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.