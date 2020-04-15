Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Thursday, April 16, 2020

What will tomorrow's love horoscope reveal, star signs?

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon will spend the day in inquisitive Aquarius.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Sun in Aries is forceful and assertive, even in matters related to love. The Moon in Aquarius is objective.

Venus in Gemini focuses on a love that is communicated in various means.

Right now, Venus is in the third astrology house which is love that is communicating through social media, video conferencing, short-distance travel, notes, and letters.

How appropriate during this time of social distancing, we feel the need to have an emotional connection, and these are ways that we can adjust with the loving support of Venus, the planet of beauty.

In Gemini, the past and the present start to move forward in tune to a brighter future.

The reason that Gemini is represented by the twins is that it's the past and the future and how things can't always stay the same.

Venus trines Mars in innovative Aquarius, the zodiac sign of the humanitarian. So, in light of our desires, we do what's best for others at this time.

Venus is also in harmony with the Aquarius Moon tomorrow, so our thoughts and emotions are able to adjust to a new way of thinking.

Tomorrow's Mercury in fast-paced Aries in harmony with Venus in Gemini adds an element of play.

We can be easily intrigued right now. This can actually become a fun tool that enhances our relationships rather than holds them back.

Prepare for some bumps along the road, perhaps with how to do things as the Sun in Aries and Venus do form a square. So, even though technology does fail us at times, be patient.

The process of change is powerful, as symbolized by this week's Venus, Pluto, and Jupiter astrological energy. However, we are adjustable and flexible at this time in astrological history.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're an influencer. Tomorrow, you might find it fun and adventurous to try new apps with the ones you love.

If you've got family members who live in other cities, why not invite everyone to a family video dinner and catch up with each other as if you are in person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have a heart to provide safety to others.

Tomorrow, you may find your focus remains intently on creating a love nest that is safe and secure for yourself and whomever you are in a relationship with.

Spend time getting things into order and continue to strengthen areas where you perceive there to be a risk or financial weakness present.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may get caught up in the 'what about me' vibe and it even though you're not naturally selfish, it's normal to wonder.

Try to be the first line of defense of your needs and wants.

In other words, live true to your heart and purpose even when faced with tough decisions where the word 'no' becomes an uncomfortable part of your vocabulary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow, not having the opportunity to spend time with people you care about can start to wear on your heart.

You may feel that social distancing or isolating from your friends, cousins, and others is hurtful to your love life and relationships.

Tomorrow, try to find a new way of doing things so that you can show your care and concern.

Although it's not the ideal situation, the second-best can be special, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, love must be tough at times, but you have the courage to show your strength is there at all times.

Tomorrow, the things you want to do may require a bit more concentrated effort.

You might find that you are battling your own ego at this time and have to convince yourself that the energy you're putting out to is worth it in the long run.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, showing that you are there for others is something you're recognized for.

You may naturally find new ways to demonstrate love and care for your colleagues either by keeping in touch through Facebook, text or a simple phone call.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, your heart leans toward caring for others and being concerned with those who have fewer resources than you may have.

If you have the financial means, why not purchase pet food for delivery to a local shelter or baby formula to donate to a non-profit organization that assists women and children in crisis.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow. Giving good advice is one means of showing love and support.

Although you may worry about how someone else may take your opinion, you might feel worse if you keep your thoughts to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, reach out in practical ways to your partner and loved ones. Tomorrow, it's the little things that count.

Doing something just for your partner is a sweet way to communicate that no matter what you're part of a team, always.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, try to stress less and do something relaxing. It's a great day for a home-spa or partner foot massage.

If you love nature, perhaps go outside and stargaze while sipping your favorite herbal tea and hold hands making plans for the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, pull out the board games or an old video game system and have fun enjoying things that you love to do.

If you've got an old Guitar Hero play system or love to dance, clear the living room floor and have a party at the house for fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, you're naturally more concerned about matters related to your home environment.

It will be a good day to do a deep cleaning, to inventory the items you have and to start considering what you need so you can prepare your upcoming shopping lists and tackle chores more responsibly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.